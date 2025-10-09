Want to scare the life out of your opponents? The new Fortnitemares update lets you transform into Ghostface and chase people around with a knife. It’s actually pretty easy to do, but you just need to know where to look. Let me show you exactly how to become Ghostface and get Last Call Mythic in Fortnite.

How to Become Ghostface in Fortnite

To become Ghostface in Fortnite, you need to locate a Stalkbox. These are black phone booths that spawn randomly across the island. When you’re close to one, you’ll hear a phone ringing. You’ll also see an exclamation mark on your screen pointing you toward it.

Stalkboxes appear at the start of every match, so you don’t have to wait around. Here are the confirmed locations where Stalkboxes could spawn:

Creepy Camps

West of Bugswatter Beach

South of Outlaw Oasis

North of Canyon Crossing

Supernova Academy

O.X.R. HQ

Harmony Hills

North of Gourdy Gate

Demon’s Debris

Freaky Fields

West of Kappa Kappa Factory

Pumpkin Pass Bridge

Your best bet is to land at one of these spots right when the match starts. That way, you can grab the Ghostface ability before anyone else does.

How to Get and Use the Last Call Mythic in Fortnite

Once you enter a Stalkbox, you’ll transform into Ghostface and get the Last Call Mythic item instantly in your inventory. Make sure you have an empty slot before entering, or the item will drop on the ground.

The Last Call item has two main abilities:

First, there’s the phone that helps you track enemies. When you press your aim button (Right Click or L2), Ghostface will scan the area with a red light. Any nearby enemies will be marked with outlines. This scanning ability has a 25-second cooldown.

Second, you get a knife for attacking. Press your fire button to slash enemies for 70 damage with a regular hit. If you jump and attack mid-air, you’ll do a leap attack that deals 50 damage. While holding the Last Call item, you’ll also move faster and jump higher.

Keep in mind that the Last Call item has a durability meter. Once it runs out, the item disappears. You also only look like Ghostface while holding the knife. Switch to another weapon, and you’ll go back to your regular skin.

Remember that other players can see you coming. You’re not invisible, so don’t expect to sneak up on everyone. The speed boost helps, but good players will still spot you and fight back. The durability limit means you can’t use this item for the entire match. Save it for important fights or when you need to secure eliminations quickly!