Fortnite Godzilla Quests Guide: Walkthrough and Rewards

Godzilla has finally made its way to Fortnite Chapter 6, and you can now tackle an exciting series of quests to prepare for the legendary kaiju’s full arrival. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the current Fortnite Godzilla quests, upcoming challenges, and the awesome rewards you can earn.

Important note: We will continuously update this article as new quests are released in Fortnite. So bookmark this page and check back regularly.

Fortnite Godzilla Nyanja Quests

The first batch of quests comes from Nyanja, a returning Chapter 6 character investigating Godzilla’s presence. Each quest from this batch will give you 25,000 XP. So in the end, you will get a total of 125,000 XP. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each quest and the best ways to complete them:

Quest Name Location How to Complete Investigate the Footprints Western side of Shattered Span Find and interact with water-filled footprints in the sand Deal Damage from Above Any location on the map Deal 120 damage while positioned one story above opponents Uncover Monarch’s Secrets • Pumped Power

• Kappa Kappa Factory

• Foxy Floodgate Find and interact with 3 Monarch secrets Airborne Distance Challenge Anywhere on the map Travel 1,954 units while airborne Place Kaiju Detection Beacons Choose 2 locations from:

• Northeast of Shattered Span

• East of Hopeful Heights

• North of Whiffy Wharf

• Shogun’s Solitude Interact with 2 beacons at any of the designated locations

Upcoming Godzilla Quests and Deadlines

Two more sets of quests are scheduled to be released on January 17th, 2025 at 9 AM CET/12 AM PT:

Fortnite Godzilla Hope Quests

Fortnite Godzilla Quests

All Godzilla-related content and quests will expire on January 31st, 2025, at 9 AM CET/12 AM PT, so make sure to complete them before then.

All Fortnite Godzilla Quests Rewards

While the exclusive Godzilla rewards won’t be available until January 17th, here’s what you can look forward to unlocking:

Lil’ Godzilla Attack Emote

Godzilla Loading Screen

Godzilla Awaits Spray

Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling

Evolved Heat Ray Wrap

Godzilla Evolved Outfit

Mothra Glider

Charged Titanus Gojira Emote

Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling

Woodblock Print Godzilla Emote

Crystal Fang Pickaxe

Energized Godzilla Outfit Style

How to Access the Godzilla Quests in Fortnite

To find and track these quests, here is what you need to do:

Open the Quests tab at the top of your screen. Look for the Godzilla Quests banner. Make sure you’re in Battle Royale or Zero Build mode, as these quests aren’t available in Creative or other modes. Click on individual quests to see their locations marked on your map.

Also Read:

These quests offer a perfect opportunity to earn XP and unlock exclusive cosmetics while preparing for the upcoming kaiju battles. With both Godzilla and Kong coming to the island, you won’t want to miss out on these rewards!