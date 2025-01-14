Fortnite Godzilla Quests Guide: Walkthrough and Rewards

Godzilla has finally made its way to Fortnite Chapter 6, and you can now tackle an exciting series of quests to prepare for the legendary kaiju’s full arrival. In this guide, we’ll walk you through everything you need to know about the current Fortnite Godzilla quests, upcoming challenges, and the awesome rewards you can earn.
Important note: We will continuously update this article as new quests are released in Fortnite. So bookmark this page and check back regularly.
Fortnite Godzilla Nyanja Quests
The first batch of quests comes from Nyanja, a returning Chapter 6 character investigating Godzilla’s presence. Each quest from this batch will give you 25,000 XP. So in the end, you will get a total of 125,000 XP. Here’s a detailed breakdown of each quest and the best ways to complete them:
|Quest Name
|Location
|How to Complete
|Investigate the Footprints
|Western side of Shattered Span
|Find and interact with water-filled footprints in the sand
|Deal Damage from Above
|Any location on the map
|Deal 120 damage while positioned one story above opponents
|Uncover Monarch’s Secrets
|• Pumped Power
• Kappa Kappa Factory
• Foxy Floodgate
|Find and interact with 3 Monarch secrets
|Airborne Distance Challenge
|Anywhere on the map
|Travel 1,954 units while airborne
|Place Kaiju Detection Beacons
|Choose 2 locations from:
• Northeast of Shattered Span
• East of Hopeful Heights
• North of Whiffy Wharf
• Shogun’s Solitude
|Interact with 2 beacons at any of the designated locations
Upcoming Godzilla Quests and Deadlines
Two more sets of quests are scheduled to be released on January 17th, 2025 at 9 AM CET/12 AM PT:
- Fortnite Godzilla Hope Quests
- Fortnite Godzilla Quests
All Godzilla-related content and quests will expire on January 31st, 2025, at 9 AM CET/12 AM PT, so make sure to complete them before then.
All Fortnite Godzilla Quests Rewards
While the exclusive Godzilla rewards won’t be available until January 17th, here’s what you can look forward to unlocking:
- Lil’ Godzilla Attack Emote
- Godzilla Loading Screen
- Godzilla Awaits Spray
- Godzilla’s Exo-Spine Back Bling
- Evolved Heat Ray Wrap
- Godzilla Evolved Outfit
- Mothra Glider
- Charged Titanus Gojira Emote
- Energized Exo-Spine Back Bling
- Woodblock Print Godzilla Emote
- Crystal Fang Pickaxe
- Energized Godzilla Outfit Style
How to Access the Godzilla Quests in Fortnite
To find and track these quests, here is what you need to do:
- Open the Quests tab at the top of your screen.
- Look for the Godzilla Quests banner.
- Make sure you’re in Battle Royale or Zero Build mode, as these quests aren’t available in Creative or other modes.
- Click on individual quests to see their locations marked on your map.
These quests offer a perfect opportunity to earn XP and unlock exclusive cosmetics while preparing for the upcoming kaiju battles. With both Godzilla and Kong coming to the island, you won’t want to miss out on these rewards!