If you like pop-culture collaborations, this one’s going to hit right away. Fortnite Chapter Seven is bringing in Gogo Yubari skin through a Kill Bill crossover called The Lost Chapter: Yuki’s Revenge. Gogo is one of the most memorable characters from the film, known for her school uniform and her brutal hammer. You can grab this skin for free as long as you don’t wait too long. Here is how to get free Gogo Yubari skin in Fortnite.

How to Get Free Gogo Yubari Skin in Fortnite

Epic Games has partnered with the re-release of the Kill Bill movie to give players a chance to claim the Gogo Yubari skin for free. To participate, you must purchase a ticket for Kill Bill: The Whole Bloody Affair at a participating theater in the United States.

The redemption window runs from November 20th to November 29th, 2025. While the movie officially releases on December 4, only tickets bought during the participation period qualify for the giveaway. If you purchase a ticket within that window, you’ll receive a Fortnite redemption code for the Gogo Yubari skin.

Once you have your code, here’s what you do:

Wait until November 30th, 2025, then go to the official Fortnite redeem website. Enter the code from your ticket, and the skin will be added directly to your account.

You have until 4 PM PT on December 31st, 2025, to redeem your code, so don’t lose it. Epic Games won’t replace lost or stolen codes, so keep that ticket safe.

What If You’re Not in the US?

If you live outside the United States, don’t worry. The Gogo Yubari skin is likely to show up in the Fortnite Item Shop when Chapter Seven launches on November 30th. You’ll have to pay for it, though, probably around 1,500 V-Bucks. The bundle might also include her signature meteor hammer as a pickaxe, which will definitely look cool.

This is one of those rare chances to get a premium Fortnite skin without spending any V-Bucks. The skin looks exactly like Gogo from the movie, complete with her schoolgirl outfit. If you’re a Kill Bill fan or just want a unique skin, this promotion is worth checking out.

Just remember that you only get one code per ticket order, and the promotion ends on November 29. After that, you’ll have to buy it from the shop like everyone else.