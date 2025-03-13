Fortnite Golden Gunslinger Quests: How to Get Outlaw Midas Skin and Rewards

Midas has finally returned to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, and now he is bringing his golden touch to the Lawless world. The latest update that was released on March 11th, 2025, introduced the legendary Outlaw Midas skin. You can unlock this character and his golden arsenal by completing the Golden Gunslinger quests. In this guide, I will cover how to complete Fortnite Golden Gunslinger quests, how to get Outlaw Midas skin, and all the shiny rewards that come with it.

How to Get Outlaw Midas Skin in Fortnite

This midseason skin is available exclusively through the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass, which costs 1,000 V-Bucks. You can also access the Battle Pass through a Fortnite Crew subscription. Once you have the Battle Pass, you’ll need to earn account levels to unlock Outlaw Midas and his various cosmetics. The base Outlaw Midas skin requires 10 account levels (800,000 XP), with additional styles and accessories requiring up to 32 account levels total.

Important note: These level requirements are for new levels earned after the March 11 update. If you’re already at level 32 or higher, you’ll still need to earn another 32 levels to unlock everything.

All Fortnite Golden Gunslinger Quests and How to Complete Them

The Golden Gunslinger quests are being released in multiple drops throughout the season. Each completed quest rewards you with 30,000 XP to help you level up faster and unlock those Midas cosmetics:

Golden Gunslinger Drop 1 Quests

Drop 1 Quests are available now, starting March 11th, 2025. Completing all seven tasks will earn you 210,000 XP in total. Here is the list of what you need to do to complete them:

Quest How to Complete Eliminate Fletcher Kane or guards from his Pack (20x) Find Fletcher Kane at vault locations (marked by a wolf icon). Eliminate him once, or take out 20 of his guards across matches. Deal 100 damage to opponents with a single shotgun blast (3x) Use any shotgun and aim for headshots at close range. Find AI opponents like Fletcher Kane’s guards, they are easier to kill. Collect or spend Bars in a single match (1,500x) Rob a vaultfor over 1,500 Gold Bars or find Golden Llamas that contain over 1,000 Gold Bars. Then, spend the Gold Bars at Black Markets, NPCs, or Vending Machines. Travel distance on Grindable Rails (200m) Visit Shiny Shafts, the Shining Span bridge, or the Black Market near Crime City. Stand on a rail to skate automatically for 200m in total. Open Vaults (3x) Break the vaults in Crime City, Seaport City, Masked Meadows, Lonewolf Lair, and on the train. Use Thermite to open them while fighting off guards. Collect different Medallions or Boons (4x) Defeat bosses like Fletcher Kane or Shogun X for Medallions. Boons are found in chests, Rare Chests, Black Markets, or by delivering Sprites to Sprite Shrines. Survive Storm Circles (20x) This is cumulative over multiple matches. A typical win includes about 6-7 storm circles, so expect to play at least 3-4 full matches.

Golden Gunslinger Drop 2 Quests (Coming March 18, 2025)

The second drop of Golden Gunslinger quests will be available on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT. We’ll update this guide with those quests once they’re live, so check back for more information.

All Outlaw Midas Rewards and How to Unlock Them

There are two tracks of Outlaw Midas rewards:

Free rewards that are available to all players.

Exclusive Battle Pass rewards for those who purchased the Battle Pass.

Battle Pass Exclusive Rewards

Here’s the rewards list in table format:

Reward Item Type Levels Required

Gilded Aura Contrail 2 Levels

Bullet Rider Glider 6 Levels

Outlaw Midas Outfit / LEGO Outfit 10 Levels

Outlaw’s Mugshot Emote 12 Levels

King of the Outlaws Spray 16 Levels

Gunslinger Outlaw Midas Outfit Style 20 Levels

Ghost Outlaw’s Whipknives Pickaxe 22 Levels

AKA The Golden Gunslinger Loading Screen 26 Levels

Ghost Outlaw’s Knife Rack Back Bling 30 Levels

Ghost Outlaw Midas Outfit Style 32 Levels

Free Rewards (Available to All Players)

These are the free rewards that can be claimed for all players:

Reward Item Type Levels Required

Outlaw’s Whipknives Pickaxe 4 Levels

Criminal Convoy Loading Screen 8 Levels

Outlaw’s Knife Rack Back Bling 14 Levels

Outlaw Midas Banner Icon 18 Levels

Shadow Sparrow Emoticon 24 Levels

Ghost Bullet Rider Glider Style 28 Levels

The Outlaw Midas collection will be available until the end of Chapter 6 Season 2 on May 2nd, 2025, so you have plenty of time to grind for a total of 2,560,000 XP to claim all the rewards. With regular play and focused quest completion, even casual players should be able to unlock everything the Golden Gunslinger has to offer. Remember, every time you eliminate an opponent while wearing Midas, they turn to gold – making this skin not just visually impressive but also satisfying to play with. Happy hunting, Outlaws!