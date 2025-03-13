Home » Gaming » Fortnite Golden Gunslinger Quests: How to Get Outlaw Midas Skin and Rewards

Fortnite Golden Gunslinger Quests: How to Get Outlaw Midas Skin and Rewards

by Shida Aruya
Midas has finally returned to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, and now he is bringing his golden touch to the Lawless world. The latest update that was released on March 11th, 2025, introduced the legendary Outlaw Midas skin. You can unlock this character and his golden arsenal by completing the Golden Gunslinger quests. In this guide, I will cover how to complete Fortnite Golden Gunslinger quests, how to get Outlaw Midas skin, and all the shiny rewards that come with it.

How to Get Outlaw Midas skin in Fortnite

How to Get Outlaw Midas Skin in Fortnite

This midseason skin is available exclusively through the Chapter 6 Season 2 Battle Pass, which costs 1,000 V-Bucks. You can also access the Battle Pass through a Fortnite Crew subscription. Once you have the Battle Pass, you’ll need to earn account levels to unlock Outlaw Midas and his various cosmetics. The base Outlaw Midas skin requires 10 account levels (800,000 XP), with additional styles and accessories requiring up to 32 account levels total.

Important note: These level requirements are for new levels earned after the March 11 update. If you’re already at level 32 or higher, you’ll still need to earn another 32 levels to unlock everything.

All Fortnite Golden Gunslinger Quests and How to Complete Them

The Golden Gunslinger quests are being released in multiple drops throughout the season. Each completed quest rewards you with 30,000 XP to help you level up faster and unlock those Midas cosmetics:

Golden Gunslinger Drop 1 Quests

Drop 1 Quests are available now, starting March 11th, 2025. Completing all seven tasks will earn you 210,000 XP in total. Here is the list of what you need to do to complete them:

QuestHow to Complete
Eliminate Fletcher Kane or guards from his Pack (20x)Find Fletcher Kane at vault locations (marked by a wolf icon). Eliminate him once, or take out 20 of his guards across matches.
Deal 100 damage to opponents with a single shotgun blast (3x)Use any shotgun and aim for headshots at close range. Find AI opponents like Fletcher Kane’s guards, they are easier to kill.
Collect or spend Bars in a single match (1,500x)Rob a vaultfor over 1,500 Gold Bars or find Golden Llamas that contain over 1,000 Gold Bars. Then, spend the Gold Bars at Black Markets, NPCs, or Vending Machines.
Travel distance on Grindable Rails (200m)Visit Shiny Shafts, the Shining Span bridge, or the Black Market near Crime City. Stand on a rail to skate automatically for 200m in total.
Open Vaults (3x)Break the vaults in Crime City, Seaport City, Masked Meadows, Lonewolf Lair, and on the train. Use Thermite to open them while fighting off guards.
Collect different Medallions or Boons (4x)Defeat bosses like Fletcher Kane or Shogun X for Medallions. Boons are found in chests, Rare Chests, Black Markets, or by delivering Sprites to Sprite Shrines.
Survive Storm Circles (20x)This is cumulative over multiple matches. A typical win includes about 6-7 storm circles, so expect to play at least 3-4 full matches.
How to Complete Golden Gunslinger Quests in Fortnite
How to Complete Golden Gunslinger Quests in Fortnite

Golden Gunslinger Drop 2 Quests (Coming March 18, 2025)

The second drop of Golden Gunslinger quests will be available on Tuesday, March 18, 2025, at 7 AM PT / 10 AM ET / 2 PM GMT. We’ll update this guide with those quests once they’re live, so check back for more information.

All Outlaw Midas Rewards and How to Unlock Them

There are two tracks of Outlaw Midas rewards:

  • Free rewards that are available to all players.
  • Exclusive Battle Pass rewards for those who purchased the Battle Pass.
Fortnite Outlaw Midas Rewards and How to Unlock Them

Battle Pass Exclusive Rewards

Here’s the rewards list in table format:

RewardItem TypeLevels Required
Gilded Aura Fortnite Contrail
Gilded Aura		Contrail2 Levels
Bullet Rider Glider Fortnite
Bullet Rider		Glider6 Levels
Outlaw Midas Skin Fortnite
Outlaw Midas		Outfit / LEGO Outfit10 Levels
Outlaw Mugshot Emote
Outlaw’s Mugshot		Emote12 Levels
King of the Outlaws Spray
King of the Outlaws		Spray16 Levels
Gunslinger Outlaw Midas Skin Fortnite
Gunslinger Outlaw Midas		Outfit Style20 Levels
Ghost Outlaw's Whipknives
Ghost Outlaw’s Whipknives		Pickaxe22 Levels
AKA THe Golden Gunslinger Loading Screen
AKA The Golden Gunslinger		Loading Screen26 Levels
Ghost Outlaw's Knife Rack
Ghost Outlaw’s Knife Rack		Back Bling30 Levels
Ghost OUtlaw Midas
Ghost Outlaw Midas		Outfit Style32 Levels

Free Rewards (Available to All Players)

These are the free rewards that can be claimed for all players:

RewardItem TypeLevels Required
Ghost Outlaw's Whipknives
Outlaw’s Whipknives		Pickaxe4 Levels
Criminal Convoy Loading Screen
Criminal Convoy		Loading Screen8 Levels
Ghost Outlaw's Knife Rack
Outlaw’s Knife Rack		Back Bling14 Levels
Outlaw Midas Banner Icon
Outlaw Midas		Banner Icon18 Levels
Shadow Sparrow Emote
Shadow Sparrow		Emoticon24 Levels
Ghost Bullet Rider Glider
Ghost Bullet Rider		Glider Style28 Levels

The Outlaw Midas collection will be available until the end of Chapter 6 Season 2 on May 2nd, 2025, so you have plenty of time to grind for a total of 2,560,000 XP to claim all the rewards. With regular play and focused quest completion, even casual players should be able to unlock everything the Golden Gunslinger has to offer. Remember, every time you eliminate an opponent while wearing Midas, they turn to gold – making this skin not just visually impressive but also satisfying to play with. Happy hunting, Outlaws!

