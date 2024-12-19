Fortnite Great Turtle Quest: How to Find the Giant Turtle Locations

Getting XP in Fortnite these days can feel like a real grind, but here’s some good news. A friendly turtle is waiting to help you earn a full Battle Pass level. This guide will show you how to find the giant turtle locations and how to complete the secret Great Turtle quest in Fortnite for an easy 80,000 XP.

How to Find the Giant Turtle Locations in Fortnite Chapter 6

Right now, the Giant Turtle isn’t stuck in one place, it moves around the map, appearing in different spots with each match. When you’re diving from the Battle Bus, look for a large green circular area with trees. That’s your turtle! The creature loves hanging out near water, so focus your search around lakes and coastal areas. When we first tried to find it, we spotted its massive shell popping out in the lake near Magic Mosses.

To make your search easier, here are all the possible locations where you might spot the turtle:

Near Whiffy Wharf

Northwest area of Lost Lake

South of Magic Mosses

Southwest of Warrior’s Watch

Northeast of Masked Meadows

How to Complete the Great Turtle Quest in Fortnite

After you find the turtle, try to land right on its shell. Climbing up can be a hassle if you miss and land around or under it. Once you’re there, here’s what you need to do to earn your XP and level up:

Step 1: Meet Ryuji

Land on the turtle’s back and look for Ryuji, a friendly NPC who needs your help. You’ll instantly earn 80,000 XP when you reach near him which is enough for a full Battle Pass level.

Step 2: Clear the Dark Magic Thorns

After talking to Ryuji, you’ll notice five red Dark Magic Thorns growing on the turtle’s shell. Help the turtle and use your pickaxe to break them. Shooting works as well but keep in mind, it can draw attention to your location. The noise might alert opponents, and it’s frustrating when you’re just trying to break the thorns, only to get shot unexpectedly from afar. Make sure to destroy all five thorns before heading back to Ryuji to complete the task.

Also Read:

Step 3: Claim Your Rewards

After clearing all the thorns, head back to Ryuji for an extra surprise. He’ll give you a Rare Chest filled with valuable loot. This can give you a serious advantage early in the match!

You have around six weeks to complete this quest, so there’s no need to rush if you don’t find the turtle right away. Be prepared for competition, as other players might have the same idea. This secret quest is such an easy way to earn XP in Fortnite Chapter 6. You’ll get a full Battle Pass level, help out a giant turtle, and grab some nice loot. The turtle’s back is also a great landing spot to start your match strong.