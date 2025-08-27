Fortnite’s new update is here, and Epic Games added a new transportation mode, which is the very sturdy-looking Hammerhead Choppa. These helicopters can actually carry your whole squad plus an NPC. However, there are only five guaranteed ones on the map for each session, so you need to know where to look. Here is how to find Hammerhead Choppa locations in Fortnite.

How to Find Hammerhead Choppa Locations in Fortnite

Hammerhead Choppas have pretty predictable spawn spots in the game. You will find them at OXR locations around the island. Here are the spots that you need to go to:

You can count on finding Hammerhead Choppas at these four main spots (circle logo on the map):

OXR HQ , which sits north of the center of the island, actually has two Choppas waiting for you. This is your best bet if you want to grab one early.

, which sits north of the center of the island, actually has waiting for you. This is your best bet if you want to grab one early. The other three OXR Outposts each have one guaranteed Choppa. You’ll find these outposts north of The Hive, north of Canyon Crossing, and west of Kappa Kappa Factory.

Besides the guaranteed spots, there are three other locations where Choppas might show up. These aren’t 100% reliable, but they’re worth checking if the main spots are taken. We marked it with the square logo.

When you’re hunting for these helicopters, don’t just look on the ground. The guaranteed ones spawn on helipads. If you see an empty helipad, that means someone else already grabbed that Choppa. The random spawns are different, though. These ones just sit on the grass wherever they decide to appear.

How to Fly the Hammerhead Choppa

Once you find one, flying the helicopter is pretty easy. Here are the control buttons you need to know:

Action PC Console Move Up Left-Click or Space R2/RT Move Down Right-Click L2/LT Boost Left Shift (Hold) Circle/B (Hold) Switch Seat Left Ctrl Left Ctrl Loudspeaker B B Exit E (Hold) E (Hold)

You can even switch seats. When you press the button to switch, you will hop out onto the side rails. The Choppa will hover by itself for about 15 seconds, so you will have time to shoot at enemies below (which is a huge advantage). This is great for solo players who need to complete those weekly challenges like hitting opponents beyond 50 meters.

If you’re playing with your squad, remember that the Hammerhead Choppa fits five players total. One pilot and three passengers, plus one NPC who can shoot their weapons from above.

So those are all the spots to find Hammerhead Choppa locations in Fortnite. These helicopters bring back the fun of aerial combat to Fortnite. They’re not overpowered, so you still need good aiming skill and strategy. When you find Hammerhead Choppa early in the match, use it to rotate quickly, complete challenges, or just have fun flying around the island!