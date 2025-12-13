Home » Gaming » How to Get Free Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Backbling in Fortnite

How to Get Free Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Backbling in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
Fortnite’s Harry Potter collaboration is coming to Fortnite, and Epic Games is celebrating with a sweet freebie. You can grab Harry Potter Chocolate Frog backbling in Fortnite without spending a single V-Buck. Let me show you how to get this free cosmetic before time runs out.

How to Get Free Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Backbling in Fortnite

Getting this Harry Potter item is very easy, but you need a PC for it and not a console. Here’s what you have to do:

  1. Go to the Epic Games Store on your computer.
  2. Claim Hogwarts Legacy for free (it’s completely free right now). Then install the game.
  3. Make sure you’re using the same Epic Games account that you play Fortnite on.
  4. Launch Hogwarts Legacy and play for two hours total.
  5. Jump into Fortnite and check your locker.
The backbling should appear automatically once you’ve hit the two-hour mark. If it doesn’t show up right away, don’t worry. Epic says it can take up to 48 hours for the reward to arrive in your locker. So, yes, all you need to do is play Hogwarts Legacy for a couple of hours. Very easy, right?

Want to know if you’ve played long enough? Here’s how to check:

  1. Click on Library in the Epic Games Launcher.
  2. Find Hogwarts Legacy in your list, then click the three dots next to it.

You’ll see your total playtime right there next to the “You’ve Played” section.

When Does This Offer End?

You don’t have much time to grab this freebie, though. The promotion ends on December 18th, 2025. Starting from today, you only have 6 days to earn this reward.

Start DateEnd DateDuration
December 12, 2025December 18, 20256 days

Is the Harry Potter Chocolate Frog Backbling Worth It?

Absolutely. You’re getting a free game and a free Fortnite cosmetic. Even if you don’t really care about Hogwarts Legacy, two hours of gameplay is a small price to pay for an exclusive backbling. Plus, the full Harry Potter collaboration is coming to Fortnite Wintefest 2025 later this month with skins for all four Hogwarts houses, so this is just the beginning.

If you miss this deadline, you might see the Chocolate Frog in the Item Shop eventually, but you’ll probably have to pay for it then.

