Harry Potter Might Come to Fortnite Based on Leaks

Fortnite players who are also Potterheads, hear me! You might soon get to run around the Battle Royale map as your favorite wizards and witches. New leaks are pointing towards a Harry Potter crossover happening in Chapter 7, and it sounds so awesome if it turns out to be real!

Fortnite x Harry Potter Collaboration Leaks

Data miners like SamLeakss and FNBRintel, who usually dig through Fortnite’s game files, have found clues that suggest Harry Potter content is on the way. Epic Games hasn’t said anything official about it yet, but these findings have gotten a lot of players wondering what could be coming.

Chapter 7 should start pretty soon, and Epic usually brings in big collaborations when they launch new chapters. A Harry Potter team-up would make sense for that kind of launch.

What You Might Get in Fortnite x Harry Potter

If this collaboration actually happens, there’s a lot of stuff that could come to the game. You’d probably see skins for the main characters like Harry, Hermione, and Ron. Playing as your favorite character from the series would be a nice change from the usual skins.

This could also mean magical weapons and new POIs on the map inspired by Hogwarts. I can imagine players using a wand (as a pickaxe, maybe) in battle or finding Hogwarts-themed areas to explore. Based on how Epic handles their big crossovers, we might even get broomsticks you can fly around on or spell animations as emotes.

Honestly, the Harry Potter world has so much stuff to work with. You could see things like house scarves as back bling, wand-shaped pickaxes, or gliders that look like they’re from a Quidditch match. There’s really no limit to what they could add.

When Will the Collaboration Happen?

The leaks say Chapter 7, which means you’re looking at waiting until next season drops. You should keep watch for any official news in the next few weeks. Keep in mind that nothing’s confirmed yet. These are just leaks, and Epic hasn’t made any announcements. But if it does happen, it could be one of the bigger crossovers Fortnite has done, just like Star Wars and the latest Simpsons mini-season.

Check Fortnite’s social media and official pages for updates. If you love Harry Potter, you might want to keep playing so you’re ready when and if this content drops.