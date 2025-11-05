Fortnite x Haunted Mansion: Disney Parks Teases New Collaboration

Halloween might be over for most people, but it looks like Disney isn’t ready to pack away the cobwebs just yet. The official Disney Parks Instagram just shared a spooky teaser that hints at a Fortnite x Haunted Mansion crossover coming. So, while the pumpkins might be gone, the ghosts are still sticking around, and this time, it’s inside Epic Games’ battle royale.

Disney Parks Tease New Collaboration with Fortnite

The teaser image features four popular Fortnite characters styled as the famous stretching portraits from the Haunted Mansion ride. You’ll recognize Peely, Fishstick, Big Dill, and Flakey the Snowbird all getting the spooky makeover treatment. The caption reads “This lobby has no windows and no doors…” which is the iconic line from the attraction’s stretching room.

The Disney Parks account posted a Fortnite teaser 👀



It appears to be related to the 'Haunted Mansion' attraction, but I have no idea what this could be teasing



(via @DrewDisneyDude) pic.twitter.com/JeZFPMnHIx — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) November 5, 2025

Disney hasn’t shared any release dates or specific details about what you can expect from this crossover. However, based on past Disney collaborations in Fortnite, there are several possibilities on the table.

What Could Be Coming to Fortnite x Haunted Mansion

If past collaborations are anything to go by, players can expect a lot of new content. This Haunted Mansion collaboration could bring lots of content to the game. You might see themed skins based on it, including favorites like Madame Leota, the Hitchhiking Ghosts, or Constance Hatchaway. There could also be a limited-time map featuring haunted corridors and ballrooms inspired by the actual ride.

But this crossover might be more than just another themed event. Earlier this year, Disney revealed plans to link real-world park experiences with Fortnite’s digital world through its partnership with Epic Games. Disney Imagineering VP Asa Kalama shared that the team is exploring ways for park visits to connect directly to gameplay at home, like completing an attraction at the parks and unlocking related rewards in Fortnite.

Fans are already wondering if visiting the actual ride at Disneyland or Disney World could grant exclusive in-game cosmetics or missions. It would be the first real example of Disney’s promise to merge theme park adventures with Epic’s virtual universe.

Disney’s Growing Fortnite World

Since the $1.5 billion partnership began last year, Fortnite has seen crossovers with Star Wars, Marvel, Pixar, and The Simpsons. The Haunted Mansion marks the first theme park collaboration teased since then, which might show how Disney is starting to blend its park experiences with Fortnite’s virtual worlds.

So, while Halloween might be over everywhere else, Disney’s keeping the spooky season alive in Fortnite. Keep an eye on official pages for when the ghosts finally move into the island. Are you excited for it?