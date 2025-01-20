Home » Gaming » Fortnite Health Bar Missing After Og Update? Here’s a Quick Fix

Fortnite Health Bar Missing After Og Update? Here’s a Quick Fix

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Over a month after Fortnite’s latest update, players are still dealing with a health bar display bug. It started in OG mode but now shows up in Ranked and Battle Royale too. If your health bar is missing in Fortnite too when you play, don’t worry. There’s an easy fix and you won’t need to reinstall the game. Here is how to fix the missing health bar bug in Fortnite.

Quick Fix for Missing Health Bar in Fortnite

We’ve tested this fix ourselves and it works across all game modes. Here is the easy solution:

  1. Open your game Settings.
  2. Navigate to Game UI.
  3. Find HUD Options.
  4. Locate the Player Health setting and turn it OFF, then back ON.
  5. Apply the changes and return to the game.

This quick fix typically resolves the issue immediately, restoring your health bar to its proper place in the left corner of the Fortnite screen.

Also Read:

Understanding Fortnite’s Health System

Your survival depends on managing three health components:

How to increase Base Health and Shield in Fortnite
  • Base Health: The green bar that starts at 100 points. When this hits zero in solo matches, you’re eliminated. In team modes, you will be knocked down first. You can regain health by using the Med Kit or Bandages.
  • Shield: The blue bar on top of Base Health offers additional protection up to 100 points. It acts as your first line of defense. You can gain more shield by drinking Shield Potion.
  • Overshield: An extra 50-point shield is only available in Zero Build modes. It regenerates over time and doesn’t count toward your standard 200 HP limit.

Your health bar is your survival guide in Fortnite. Keeping an eye on it helps you make smart decisions about when to heal up, pick fights, or run from danger. Whether it’s storm circle damage or enemy attacks, knowing your health status is key to staying alive and winning matches. In squad modes, you keep any remaining shield points after being revived by your teammate, making shield management an important team strategy.

It is frustrating when your health bar goes missing in Fortnite. Remember – if the toggle fix in settings doesn’t work, double-check that you’ve applied the changes and restart your game if necessary.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

Marvel Rivals Best Settings for Low-End PC (60+ FPS Guide)

Anime Adventures Codes (January 2025)

How to Get Mantis Jade Maiden Skin in Marvel Rivals:...

Roblox RIVALS Codes (January 2025)

How to Find Kong in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1

How to Defeat Godzilla and Get Godzilla Medallion in Fortnite

Jujutsu Infinite Codes (January 2025)

How to Trigger Spiderman’s Spider Tracer in Marvel Rivals

How to Play as Godzilla in Fortnite: Portal Locations Guide

Fortnite Chapter 6: How to Find and Open Hidden Flooded...