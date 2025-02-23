Fortnite: How to Find and Open the Secret Vault at Outlaw Oasis

Looking for another secret vault to boost your loot game in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2? There’s a hidden treasure trove in Outlaw Oasis that’s easier to crack than you might think. All you need is a keen eye for wolf statues and a pickaxe to uncover some epic rewards. Here is how to find and open the Secret Vault at Outlaw Oasis!

How to Find the Secret Vault at Outlaw Oasis

The secret vault is housed in one of the most distinctive buildings in Outlaw Oasis. Look for a modern office-style structure with floor-to-ceiling glass windows. You can’t miss it. The building is located in the southern part of Outlaw Oasis, and once you spot those massive windows, you’ll know you’re in the right place.

How to Open the Secret Vault at Outlaw Oasis

Inside the glass building here are the steps you need to do:

Inside the glass building, find three Wolf Statues that hold the key to accessing the vault. Rotate all three statues until they are facing forward. If the statues light up, the vault will open. If not, the vault is empty for this match, and you’ll need to try again in the next match. Once the statues are aligned, look for a carpet in front of them. Use your pickaxe to destroy the carpet and reveal a hidden door leading to the vault.

What’s Inside: The Fletcher Kane Easter Egg

Here’s where things get interesting. Inside the vault, you’ll find a clever Easter egg. A picture of Fletcher Kane recreating the famous Leonardo DiCaprio cheers meme. The first time I tried to open the vault, the statues didn’t light up. But when I finally got inside, the vault was empty and I saw a different Fletcher Kane picture—still recreating Leonardo DiCaprio’s meme but in a mocking pose. It’s a fun little detail that adds some personality to the vault-hunting experience.

But the real treasures are the epic loot chests waiting to be opened. The vault has two epic loot chests that offer more than just regular gear. These chests can give you powerful boons and high-tier weapons, giving you a strong advantage for the rest of the match. With both boosts and top-quality weapons, this vault is a great spot to gear up at the start of the match.

While this vault is easier to access than others, getting there first can still be tough. If you want a shot at it, try landing directly at the glass building. Other players might do the same, so be ready for a fight. It’s a good idea to grab a weapon from the building’s loot spawns before solving the statue puzzle. Now that you know the secret, drop in and grab the rewards!