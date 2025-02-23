Fortnite: How to Find and Open the Secret Vault at Shiny Shafts

Want to get ahead in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2? There’s a secret vault at Shiny Shafts packed with rare loot, but getting inside isn’t as simple as finding a key. Don’t worry though, I’ll walk you through exactly how to find and crack open the secret vault at Shiny Shafts so that you can grab those precious rewards before anyone else does!

How to Find the Secret Vault in Shiny Shafts

Shiny Shafts is the new golden mine location on the western side of the island. The vault itself is tucked away in the southern part of the underground mine area. Once you’ve played a few matches and familiarized yourself with the area, you’ll recognize it right away thanks to the unique vault door and the nearby pressure valve.

How to Open the Secret Vault in Shiny Shafts

This time, opening the secret vault is like solving a puzzle. You’ll need to activate three pressure valves in the right order and within a time limit. Here’s exactly what you need to do:

Start at the northern outdoor area. You’ll find the first valve right across from the main grind rail. Just walk up and turn the wheel, but don’t hang around too long, you’re on the clock! After turning the first valve, hop onto that rail again and ride it into the underground section. Keep going past the mine cart until you reach the end. Look for the Alpha Mining Company sign – the second valve is on a platform behind it. Give it a quick turn and keep moving. From the second valve, turn right and head down a short stairway on the left. The third and final valve is waiting on a lower platform, with the vault door right beside it. Turn this last wheel, and if you’ve been quick enough, you’ll hear the satisfying sound of the vault door starting to open.

What’s Inside the Secret Vault?

Of course, your efforts won’t go unrewarded. Inside the vault, you’ll find:

At least two rare chests with high-tier weapons and items.

A regular chest for extra loot.

Plenty of Gold Bars scattered around.

Slurp Barrels to top up your shields.

Gold veins you can mine for the Gold Rush effect.

A Port-A-Cover for making a quick escape if things get heated.

Shiny Shafts is a hot drop area right now, so be careful when going for the vault. My advice is you need to land near a weapon spawn first, so you can defend yourself while working on the valves. Don’t waste time grabbing other loot because turning the valves quickly is key.

If the vault doesn’t open after all three valves, you likely took too long. Just restart from the first valve and move faster. Now that you know how to do it, go grab the rewards, but stay alert for enemies!