Fortnite: How to Get Kneecapper in Chapter 6 Season 2

When it comes to Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2, most players are reaching for new mythic weapons by using Dill Bits. But there’s a new weapon that’s caught our attention – The Kneecapper. It’s a melee weapon that does more than just hit things, and I think it’s worth taking a closer look at how it works, where to find it, and whether you should pick it up during your matches.

Where to Find The Kneecapper in Fortnite?

Getting your hands on The Kneecapper isn’t too complicated. You can find it in the usual places where you’d expect to find good loot – regular chests, rare chests, and floor loot just lying around on the ground. But here’s something interesting: you can also grab it from Heist Bags, which you’ll spot at named locations across the map.

The Kneecapper actually helps you move around the map better. When you’re holding it, you’ll run faster and use less stamina. This is really helpful when you need to escape the storm or catch up to an opponent. One of my favorite features is that it stops you from taking fall damage while you’re holding it, which can save your life if you’re building high or fighting on elevated structures.

How to Use Kneecapper in Fortnite

The weapon has two different ways to attack, and both can be pretty effective if you use them right:

Regular Attack : When you press the shoot button, you’ll do a series of swings. Your first hit does 30 damage , and if you keep swinging, you can get up to 55 damage with the final hit. This works well when you’re right next to an opponent and can stay close enough to land the full combination.

: When you press the shoot button, you’ll do a series of swings. Your first hit does , and if you keep swinging, you can get up to 55 damage with the final hit. This works well when you’re right next to an opponent and can stay close enough to land the full combination. Charged Smash: The charged attack (using the aim button) is more powerful but works differently. It does 60 damage in one hit and pushes players back. What makes this attack interesting is that you can actually eliminate players with fall damage if you knock them off high places. Just remember that after using this attack, you’ll need to wait a bit before you can do it again.

One thing you should know about The Kneecapper is that just like Typhoon Blade it doesn’t last forever. The durability goes down every time you use it – whether you’re attacking or just using it to move around. Once it runs out, the weapon breaks and disappears from your inventory. This means you need to think about when it’s worth using and when you should save it for later.

Should You Use The Kneecapper?

From my experience playing with The Kneecapper, it’s most useful in specific situations. It’s great for surprising opponents who aren’t expecting close combat, especially in indoor areas where building might be restricted. The movement speed bonus makes it valuable even if you’re not planning to use it as a weapon – sometimes just having it in your inventory for quick escapes or reaching locations faster can make a difference.

The damage output is decent, but you have to be really close to use it effectively. In a game where most fights happen at medium to long range, you’ll need to be smart about when you choose to engage with The Kneecapper. The fall damage immunity is a nice bonus that can save you in clutch moments, especially during build battles.

Remember, while The Kneecapper can be fun to use, it shouldn’t be your only weapon. Keep a good ranged option in your inventory, and use The Kneecapper as a situational tool rather than your primary weapon.