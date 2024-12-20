The Fortnite OG Chapter 1 returned recently. However, another moment Fortnite players have been waiting for has finally arrived. The legendary Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins are back after seven years of absence. This is the complete guide to securing these iconic pieces of history. Find out how to get the Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper OG skins in Fortnite.

How to Get Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper OG Skins in Fortnite

Before diving into the requirements, it’s important to know that the Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper OG skins work differently from regular Item Shop purchases. You’ll need to earn specific amounts of XP before you can even unlock the ability to buy them. Here is the complete XP requirements and pricing breakdown:



OG Skins and Cosmetics Required XP Cost

Aerial Assault One Glider 500,000 XP / 6 Battle Pass levels 500 V-Bucks

Aerial Assault Trooper Skin (LEGO variant included) 1,000,000 XP / 13.5 Battle Pass levels 1,200 V-Bucks

Raider’s Revenge Pickaxe 2,000,000 XP / 25 Battle Pass levels 1,500 V-Bucks

Renegade Raider Skin (LEGO and Checkered style variants included) 1,500,000 XP / 19 Battle Pass levels) 1,200 V-Bucks

Fortnite OG Season Shop Schedule

The OG Season Shop where you can find these legendary skins and cosmetics is available exclusively in the in-game shop until January 30th, 2025, at 7 PM ET. These skins will not appear in the online Item Shop, so make sure to grab them while you can.

As a special bonus, players who own the original 2017 versions of these skins will receive exclusive styles in Spring 2025. Additionally, every skin purchase includes LEGO variants at no extra cost, adding even more value to these unique cosmetics.

How to Get XP Fast in Current Fortnite Meta

Grinding XP can feel like a chore these days in Fortnite, but with a solid plan, it becomes way easier and even fun. Here are some recommendations on how to level up quickly in Fortnite. First, do all the daily quests. They’re super quick and give around 15,000 XP each. Try to stack them so you can knock out a few in one match which saves a ton of time. Weekly challenges are even better. They’re worth up to 80,000 XP each. New ones drop every Thursday, so make it a habit to check them right away.

There’s a cool trick for those who are into LEGO Fortnite. Keep building automated farms and doing village quests and you will keep getting XP while exploring, so it’s a win-win. Finally, double XP events are awesome, so don’t miss them. And don’t forget to check out creative maps with XP rewards, it’s a fun break from regular matches and still gives solid XP. You can also get 80,000 XP and one level up with the latest Great Turtle quest so make sure to do it before time runs out.

With this guide, you’re all set to unlock the Renegade Raider and Aerial Assault Trooper skins. Just keep in mind, that you’ve got only until January 30th, 2025, to get these awesome OG cosmetics, so be fast.