Fortnite: How to Get Scorpion’s Kombat Kit and First Blood Medallion

Fortnite’s latest Mortal Kombat crossover just dropped another update. Scorpion’s Kombat Kit is now the highlight. It is one of the deadliest weapons you can get your hands on in Chapter 6 Season 2. Ready to unleash some fiery ninja action on the Battle Royale island? Here is everything you need to learn about how to get Scorpion’s Kombat Kit and First Blood Medallion in Fortnite.

How to Get Scorpion’s Kombat Kit in Fortnite

Sorpion’s Kombat Kit comes in two different versions: the powerful Mythic version and the slightly less powerful but still deadly Epic version. Each has different stats and ways to obtain them.

Scorpion’s Kombat Kit Epic Mythic Punch Damage 20 25 Fire Breath Damage 15 20 Throw Spear Damage 40 45 Max Stack 1 1

1. How to Get Scorpion’s Mythic Kombat Kit

The Mythic version of Scorpion’s Kombat Kit glows with a golden aura, and it’s the most powerful version you can find. There are two main ways to get it:

Defeat Scorpion: The best way to get it. Scorpion spawns at one of three locations (The Pit, The Living Forest, and Dead Pool)

The best way to get it. Scorpion spawns at one of three locations (The Pit, The Living Forest, and Dead Pool) Loot from players: If someone else beat Scorpion, you can grab the Mythic kit from their loot—if you’re lucky enough to eliminate them first.

The Mythic version has no durability limit, meaning you can use it endlessly throughout the match without it breaking.

2. How to Get Scorpion’s Epic Kombat Kit

The Epic version of Scorpion’s Kombat Kit has a purple glow instead of gold. You can find it through several methods:

Loot chests : Search regular and rare chests around the map.

: Search regular and rare chests around the map. Ground loot : Sometimes you’ll find it just lying around.

: Sometimes you’ll find it just lying around. Eliminated players: Players carrying the Epic version might drop it when eliminated.

Unlike the Mythic version, the Epic Kombat Kit has a durability bar that will eventually run out with use.

How to Find Scorpion on the Map

Scorpion only spawns at one of three special Mortal Kombat-themed locations per match. The three possible spawn locations are:

The Pit : Located on a bridge next to Shining Span. When you approach this location, the time changes to night, creating the perfect atmosphere for combat. At the bottom of the bridge, there are dozens of spikes, so be careful not to fall off during a fight, or you’re going to be eliminated.

: Located on a bridge next to Shining Span. When you approach this location, the time changes to night, creating the perfect atmosphere for combat. At the bottom of the bridge, there are dozens of spikes, so be careful not to fall off during a fight, or you’re going to be eliminated. The Living Forest : Found in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf, Flooded Frogs, and Lonewolf Lair. This spot is where Sleepwalker’s Peril used to be.

: Found in the forest area between Whiffy Wharf, Flooded Frogs, and Lonewolf Lair. This spot is where Sleepwalker’s Peril used to be. Dead Pool: An underground location beneath the Masked Motorway Bank in Masked Meadows.

Taking down Scorpion in Fortnite isn’t that easy, but with the right strategy, you’ll be walking away with his Mythic Kombat Kit in no time. Before challenging Scorpion, make sure to stock up on healing items and get weapons with decent range. If Scorpion isn’t at the location when you arrive (at The Pit), look for a gong and hit it. He will appear ready to fight afterward.

Scorpion’s Attack Patterns and Rewards

Scorpion has several attacks you need to watch out for:

Fire Breath: He’ll growl before shooting fiery bursts at you. Spear Attack: His signature “Get over here!” move pulls you toward him. Melee Combo: Once he gets close, he’ll unleash devastating punches and kicks.

Also Read:

Scorpion’s First Blood Medallion in Fortnite

When you defeat Scorpion, you’ll also receive his First Blood Medallion. Here’s what it does:

The first shot fired from any magazine-based weapon will trigger an explosion when it hits an enemy.

If you miss the first shot, you’ll need to reload to get the explosive effect again.

This works with any weapon that uses a magazine (not melee weapons).

This medallion makes your first bullet explode, dealing extra damage to your opponent. It might not be the strongest medallion, but it gives you a nice damage boost in firefights.

Don’t forget to also check out the Klassic Kombat quests that came with this update. Completing these will give you additional XP and potentially some unique rewards to complement your Mortal Kombat gear. Victory is just a Kombo away, good luck!