Huggy Wuggy is finally coming to Fortnite, and it’s one of the creepiest yet very cool skins to drop during Fortnitemares 2025. This tall blue nightmare from Poppy Playtime has been teased for weeks, and now you can finally grab him in the game. Here’s how to get Huggy Wuggy skin in Fortnite and what comes with it.

When Does Huggy Wuggy Release in Fortnite?

The Huggy Wuggy skin dropped on October 23rd, 2025. If you’re in a different timezone, check the table below to see when it went live for you:

Timezone Release Date and Time PT (Pacific Time) October 23 at 5:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) October 23 at 8:00 PM CET (Central European Time) October 24 at 2:00 AM IST (Indian Standard Time) October 24 at 5:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) October 24 at 9:00 AM

This means Huggy arrived pretty late in the Fortnitemares event, so if you want him, you should grab him before the Halloween content rotates out.

What’s Included in the Bundle?

When you buy the Huggy Wuggy Let’s Play bundle from the Fortnite Item Shop, you’re not just getting the skin. Epic Games packed in several cool items inspired by Poppy Playtime. Here is the list:

Icon Cosmetic Name Huggy Wuggy Skin GrabPack Backbling Slappy Sledge Pickaxe Ready to Pop Emote Wuggy Welcome Loading Screen Huggy Horrors Loading Screen

The exact V-Bucks price wasn’t confirmed before release, but based on other Fortnitemares collabs, you should expect to pay somewhere between 2,000 to 2,500 V-Bucks for the complete bundle. Individual skins during this event have cost anywhere from 800 to 1,500 V-Bucks. Since Huggy Wuggy comes with multiple items but only one skin variant, the price likely sits in the middle of that range.

If you’re a fan of Poppy Playtime or just love collecting horror-themed skins, Huggy Wuggy is definitely worth grabbing. He’s unique, creepy, and stands out from the usual Fortnite cosmetics, because he is tall! Plus, mascot horror collabs don’t happen all the time, so this might be your only chance to get him.