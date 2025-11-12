Fortnite In-Island Transactions Guide: Sell Items for V-Bucks in Your Maps

Fortnite finally changed the game for map creators. If you build custom islands, you can now sell stuff directly to players using V-Bucks. This is huge because it means creators can finally make money beyond just getting paid for player engagement. Right now, the feature is in testing mode. You can try it out in UEFN, but only in unpublished projects. Epic Games says publishing support is coming soon, though they haven’t given us an exact date yet. Here is everything you need to know about the new system of Fortnite In-Island Transactions.

How to Get Started with Fortnite In-Island Transactions

Here are the things that you need to follow if you want to get started with Fortnite In-Island Transactions:

1. Check the Official Documentation

Download the In–Island Transactions Feature Example from the Project Browser in UEFN. This example shows you exactly how to set up items, create offers, and test purchases. It has Verse code examples that show how products can unlock items, give boosts, or open new areas.

Before you publish anything with in-island transactions, you’ll need to review and agree to the updated Fortnite Developer Terms in the Creator Portal.

2. Testing Your Items

UEFN has new debug commands that make testing easier. You can use commands like Grant All Products, Force Remove, and Open Storefront to check how everything works before players see it. Test purchases carefully in your unpublished projects. Make sure items work correctly, prices show up properly, and random rewards give fair odds.

3. Monitoring Performance

When publishing goes live, the Creator Portal will show you detailed stats. You’ll see charts tracking unique buyers, revenue breakdown, and purchasing trends.

4. Player Reporting and Safety

Players can report in-island transactions if they break rules or cause problems. The Creator Portal lets you track report rates by offer. Epic will tell you if your report rate jumps above the normal average. If you’re following the rules and creating fair offers, you shouldn’t worry about reports.

What Can You Sell in Your Fortnite Islands?

The new system lets you sell a bunch of different things. Here’s what you can offer to players:

Durable items – These are things players buy once and keep forever. These items stay with them every time they play your island.

– These are things players buy once and keep forever. These items stay with them every time they play your island. Consumable items – The items that get used up when players use them. You could sell health packs, speed boosts, or power-ups that disappear after one use.

– The items that get used up when players use them. You could sell health packs, speed boosts, or power-ups that disappear after one use. Gameplay items – You can sell items like “Boots of Speed” or a “Jetpack” that actually do something in the game. These items can look similar to Fortnite cosmetics, but they have to give real gameplay benefits.

– You can sell items like “Boots of Speed” or a “Jetpack” that actually do something in the game. These items can look similar to Fortnite cosmetics, but they have to give real gameplay benefits. Bundles – You can mix durables, consumables, and gameplay items into one purchase.

– You can mix durables, consumables, and gameplay items into one purchase. Random Reward items – Players pay for a chance to get something random. Epic added parental controls so parents can block their kids from buying these in regions where they’re available.

– Players pay for a chance to get something random. Epic added parental controls so parents can block their kids from buying these in regions where they’re available. Custom Passes and Paid Areas – You can create your own progression systems or lock special zones behind a paywall.

Some countries have strict rules about Random Reward items. They’re completely banned or limited in Singapore, Qatar, Australia, the Netherlands, and Belgium. The UK restricts them for players under 18. Brazil will ban them starting in March 2026.

Platform restrictions might also apply depending on where players access Fortnite. Epic included new APIs and restriction information to help you follow the rules.

What You Can’t Sell in Your Fortnite Islands?

Epic drew some clear lines about what’s off-limits. You cannot sell anything that looks like an Outfit, Car, Truck, Bus, or Emote. Even if you call it something else, if it looks like these items, it’s not allowed.

You also can’t sell purely cosmetic items that match Fortnite’s cosmetic categories without gameplay value. No physical merchandise like t-shirts or hats. No XP sales either.

Don’t use Fortnite-specific terms like “Battle Pass,” “Kicks,” or “Back Bling” when naming your items. For example, “Boots of Speed” is fine because it has gameplay value. But calling something “kicks” as a cosmetic item isn’t allowed since that’s a Fortnite Item Shop category.

Fortnite In-Island Transactions Pricing and Purchase Details

You can set prices anywhere from 50 to 5,000 V-Bucks in 50 V-Buck increments. The system gives you the flexibility to price items based on their value.

All sales are final, which means players can’t return items through normal means. However, you can issue bulk refunds through the Creator Portal for purchases made within the last 20 days. If something goes wrong with an offer, you specify which island, offer, and time window needs refunds. Epic processes these requests within five days.

For the pricing details, normally Epic takes 50% of the V-Bucks from your sales, and you keep the other 50%. But through the end of 2026, you get to keep 100% of the earnings. Let’s say you make a popular island like Steal the Brainrot that gets 750,000 players daily. If you sell a speed boost for 500 V-Bucks, you pocket all 500 V-Bucks per sale until 2027. After that, you’d get 250 V-Bucks per sale while Epic takes the other 250.

For Fortnite Creators, this opens up real money-making opportunities. If you build fun islands that attract thousands of players, selling items could turn your hobby into actual income. The 100% revenue share through 2026 makes it the perfect time to start. So, are you ready to build your own island and turn your creativity into profit?