How to Get IShowSpeed Skin in Fortnite

The leaks will finally come true and can be one of the best Christmas presents for IShowSpeed fans. He is finally coming to Fortnite as the last Icon Series skin of 2025. If you’ve been waiting to play as the popular streamer, Christmas Eve is your day. Here’s everything you need to know about getting the IShowSpeed skin in Fortnite.

When Does the IShowSpeed Skin Release?

At first, the rumors about IShowSpeed getting a Fortnite skin picked up after a recent interaction on X. A fan asked a user believed to be IShowSpeed why he planned to stream on Christmas Eve, and the reply pointed people to Speed’s first-ever stream, which was a Fortnite stream. This led fans to speculate about a possible Fortnite collaboration.

Then, most reliable Fortnite leakers like HYPEX, iFireMonkey, and ShiinaBR just confirmed that the IShowspeed skin will be released on December 24th, 2025, at 4:00 PM ET.

ISHOWSPEED x FORTNITE OFFICIALLY ANNOUNCED



2x SKINS TOMORROW, NO EMOTES ❌ pic.twitter.com/YMtxVRX81D — HYPEX (@HYPEX) December 23, 2025

That’s actually Christmas Eve and even Christmas Day for some people, and if this is the case, then it will be a pretty cool holiday surprise. Here’s when you can buy the skin in your region:

Region Time North America (PT) December 24, 2025 – 4:00 PM North America (ET) December 24, 2025 – 7:00 PM Europe (Central) December 24, 2025 – 1:00 AM India (IST) December 25, 2025 – 5:30 AM Japan December 25, 2025 – 9:00 AM Australia (Sydney) December 25, 2025 – 11:00 AM

What’s Included in the IShowSpeed Skin Bundle?

Speed’s bundle is pretty loaded. You get two different outfit styles, which means you can switch up his look depending on your mood. The bundle also comes with matching accessories for both styles. Here are the things that are going to be included:

IShowSpeed Skin 2x

IShowSpeed Backbling 2x

IShowSpeed Pickaxe 2x

Glider

Wrap

Jam Track

One weird thing is that there are no emotes in this bundle. That’s surprising because Speed is known for his backflips, barking, and the Siu celebration. Maybe those will come later as separate items.

Note: We will update this article with the images and individual prices once the skin drops tomorrow.

How to Get the IShowSpeed Skin in Fortnite

Getting the skin is super simple. The skin will show up in the Item Shop during the daily reset, so you’ll need to log in around that time to grab it. When December 24 rolls around, just open Fortnite and head to the Item Shop. The IShowSpeed bundle will be right there on the front page since it’s a big Icon Series release.

You can buy the full bundle to get everything at once, which usually saves you some V-Bucks compared to buying items separately. If you only want specific items, like just the skin or just the pickaxe, you can buy those individually, too. Epic Games hasn’t announced the exact prices yet, but Icon Series bundles typically cost between 1,500 to 2,000 V-Bucks.

Speed himself will probably show the skin off on his stream since he teased going back to his first stream ever, which was Fortnite. This is his way of coming full circle with the game that started his streaming career. Are you excited for it?