Why Is Epic Games Removing Fortnite Items & V-Bucks From Accounts?

If you’ve been playing Fortnite recently, you might have heard about players suddenly losing their skins, emotes, and V-Bucks. Epic Games has started removing items from accounts, and many players are confused about what’s happening. Let’s break down why this is occurring and what it means for you.

What Epic Games Is Actually Doing

To clarify: items are only revoked for players who either made legitimate refunds starting in December OR took advantage of an exploit on Xbox that faked V-Bucks purchases. This does not affect regular purchases on Xbox or any other platform that weren’t refunded. https://t.co/1vtOmDabye — Fortnite Status (@FortniteStatus) September 6, 2025

Epic Games recently fixed a problem where items bought with refunded money or fraudulent V-Bucks weren’t being removed right away. Now they’re catching up and taking away items that should have been removed earlier. This mainly affects Xbox players, but it impacts other platforms too.

When Epic removes these items, you’ll see a message in Fortnite telling you that your payment was reversed or refunded. The message will list which items got removed from your account. This can be scary to see, especially if you don’t remember doing anything wrong.

Why Items Get Removed From Your Fortnite Account

There are three main reasons why Epic might take away your items:

You requested a refund or your payment got reversed. This happens when you ask for your money back or your bank cancels a payment. When Epic gives you a refund, they have to take back what you bought with that money. This is normal and expected.

If a friend sent you a gift and then asked for their money back, Epic will remove the gift from your account. This can happen even if you had nothing to do with the refund request. You might want to ask your friend why they requested the refund. You or someone who gifted you used an Xbox exploit. Some players found a way to fake V-Bucks purchases on Xbox or buy cheap V-Bucks from sketchy sellers. If you received gifts from these fraudulent accounts, those items will be removed.

If a friend sent you a gift and then asked for their money back, Epic will remove the gift from your account. This can happen even if you had nothing to do with the refund request. You might want to ask your friend why they requested the refund. You or someone who gifted you used an Xbox exploit. Some players found a way to fake V-Bucks purchases on Xbox or buy cheap V-Bucks from sketchy sellers. If you received gifts from these fraudulent accounts, those items will be removed.

The Xbox Exploit That Caused Problems

BREAKING: XBOX IS REVOKING VBUCKS FOR NO REASON ⁉️⁉️



Many users have reported that XBOX revoked their V-bucks even though they were purchased legally (no methods). At the moment no one knows what is actually happening, but I will keep you updated.#Fortnite (old image) pic.twitter.com/3XDIpayM8d — Backers | Fortnite Leaks (@BackersGamesF) September 5, 2025

One of the biggest issues involved Xbox players gaming the system. Here’s how it worked: players would buy V-Bucks normally, then ask Microsoft for a refund. Microsoft would give them their money back, but the V-Bucks would stay in their Fortnite account. This let them get free cosmetics by essentially stealing from Epic Games.

Another problem involved players buying accounts loaded with cheap V-Bucks from unofficial sellers. These V-Bucks were usually bought with stolen credit cards or other fraudulent methods. Players would then gift items to their main accounts using these fake V-Bucks.

What Happens If You Have Negative V-Bucks

Some players now have negative V-Bucks balances. This happens when Epic removes more V-Bucks than you currently have in your account. If you owe V-Bucks, you won’t be able to buy new items until you purchase enough V-Bucks to cover what you owe.

Epic will also remove recent purchases from the item shop (up to 90 days old) and reverse recent gifts you sent to other players to try to recover the missing V-Bucks. If that’s still not enough, you’ll end up with a negative balance that you’ll need to fix by buying more V-Bucks.

What to Do If Your V-Bucks Were Removed in Fortnite?

If you think your items were removed by mistake, Epic recommends contacting your payment provider first. If you bought V-Bucks through Xbox, PlayStation, or another platform, you’ll need to contact their support team since Epic can’t help with purchases made outside their system. Unfortunately, Epic Games Player Support cannot restore items that were removed due to refunds or fraud. The removal is automatic and final in most cases.

The Bottom Line

Epic Games is serious about stopping fraud and fake purchases in Fortnite. While legitimate players might feel worried about these removals, they mainly affect people who tried to cheat the system or unknowingly received fraudulent gifts. If you’ve always bought your V-Bucks legitimately and haven’t requested any refunds, you probably don’t need to worry. Epic’s crackdown targets specific cases of fraud and exploitation, not regular players who follow the rules.

The best way to avoid problems is to stick with official purchases and be cautious about gifts from unknown players. This way, you can keep enjoying Fortnite without worrying about losing your favorite skins and emotes.