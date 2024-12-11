Fortnite Jade and The Mask: Guide to Daigo’s Underground Hidden Workshop

Wondering what happened to Jade in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1? The new “Jade & The Mask” story quests explore a story of dark magic, demon invasions, and some mysterious masks. it even goes into Daigo’s underground hidden workshop. We will walk you through each step so you can uncover the truth and earn 25,000 XP for every quest you complete. Here’s your Jade and The Mask Quest guide in Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 1.

You’ll need to complete six main quests in this new storyline. Here is the complete breakdown so you can easily follow the steps to unravel the secrets:

1. Talk to Kendo About Daigo’s Dark Magic Use

Your first landing spot is between Nightshift Forest and Twinkle Terrace, where you’ll find Kendo battling demons near a red portal. You need to defeat the demon with him and then talk to him. You will find out that he’s worried about his brother Daigo’s experiments with dark magic and suspects they’re connected to Jade’s mysterious disappearance.

2. Checking the Portal for Jade

After talking with Kendo, you’ll need to interact with the nearby portal. Here’s a tip – the portal has a knockback effect, so remember to position yourself carefully and wait until the ‘Investigate’ prompt pops out. You want to be close enough to interact but not so close that you get pushed away. Inside, you will catch a glimpse of Jade mentioning something about a shard before vanishing.

3. Find Daigo’s Underground Hidden Workshop

To find Daigo’s underground hidden workshop, head to Masked Meadows and look for a few key markers. The first thing you need to find is the purple smoke rising from underground tunnels. It will guide you in the right direction, and you’ll notice multiple entrances around the area. You can get in from any of them. Follow these tips, and you’ll be inside the workshop in no time!

4. Inside the Workshop

Once you’ve found your way in, take the right path and keep an eye out for exclamation marks. These mark important items you need to investigate:

A mysterious machine flowing with dark magic.

flowing with dark magic. A birdcage filled with spirit energy serves as evidence that Daigo has been using sprites to create magical masks.

filled with spirit energy serves as evidence that Daigo has been using sprites to create magical masks. A mysterious painting confirms that Daigo gave Jade the mask Kendo had warned about.

confirms that Daigo gave Jade the mask Kendo had warned about. A collection of masks imbued with dark magic powers.

Each discovery adds another piece to the puzzle of Jade’s disappearance and Daigo’s dangerous experiments.

5. The Oni Mask Decision

After investigating the four exclamation marks and finding the masks, you’ll need to collect either a Fire or Void Oni Mask. Here’s what each offers:

Fire Oni Mask : Lets you throw fireballs for long-range combat

: Lets you throw fireballs for long-range combat Void Oni Mask: Enables you to teleport for 100-meter

The easiest way to get one? Check near the spirit cage in the workshop for a guaranteed spawn. Otherwise, you can find them in chests or as floor loot across the map. After that, you will need to choose by either using the mask to try out its powers or dropping it. Both choices count for quest completion, so pick what feels right for your playstyle.

6. Go Back and Report to Kendo

Head back to Kendo for one final conversation about Jade’s unusual ability to enter the Spirit Realm. This completes the questline and sets up the next chapter, “Splinters of Possibility,” coming in January 2025.

Story Secrets & Potential Leaks: What’s Coming Next in Fortnite?

The new Fortnite Storyline Quests are teasing an UPCOMING SKIN‼️



When you visit Daigo's underground hideout, there are three new masks he's created imbued with dark magic.



These same three masks can be seen on this survey skin. Meaning she may release very soon! https://t.co/vJXj7OIkpt pic.twitter.com/Cd3boWrDnR — Rezztro (@Rezztro) December 10, 2024

Things get more interesting as you explore Daigo’s underground hideout. The three masks he made using dark magic were also seen on a recently leaked character’s skin, hinting that a new masked character could be coming to Fortnite soon. This link between Daigo’s work and possible new content makes the story even more exciting.

Take your time exploring every part of Daigo’s workshop to uncover the mystery behind Jade’s disappearance and his dark experiments. We know the story is building up to something big, so make sure you catch all the details!