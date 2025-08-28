James Bond x Fortnite – Get Ready for These Iconic Cars, Skins, More

Guys, get ready to feel like a secret again on the Battle Royale island! James Bond is officially heading to Fortnite later this year, and it’s about time. After years of waiting, the world’s most famous spy is finally getting his Battle Royale debut. Here is everything we know so far about the Fortnite x James Bond collaboration.

What’s Confirmed So Far?

Here’s what we know for sure about the James Bond crossover. Epic Games has confirmed that Bond’s iconic Aston Martin DB5 will be added to the game. This is the same sleek car that Sean Connery drove in the classic Bond movies.

https://twitter.com/ShiinaBR/status/1960756797930922406

Trusted leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR have been dropping hints about this collaboration for months. They are saying we will see everything roll out in late 2025, which could mean between October and December.

This timing might not be a random one, because there will also be an upcoming IO Interactive’s 007 First Light game, with a James Bond origin story. The game launches in 2026, making the Fortnite collaboration a smart way to build the hype.

Will We Get James Bond Skins?

While the Aston Martin is confirmed, Bond skins are still possible but not guaranteed. The licensing situation might be a bit complicated because there have been so many actors playing Bond over the years. But here’s the interesting part: 007 First Light features an original Bond design that doesn’t look like any previous movie actor.

Epic could use this new, younger Bond look for the Fortnite skin, avoiding the messy rights issues with different Bond movies. Only time will tell which direction Epic Games will choose, but having a ready-made original design certainly makes things easier!

When Will James Bond Come to Fortnite?

The rumors suggest Bond might arrive in Fortnite Chapter 7 Season 1. Based on leaks, that season is expected to have a Gala theme, which, of course, fits perfectly with Bond’s classic tuxedo look.

If both the Aston Martin and Bond skins make it into the game, expect Epic to bundle them together. They’ve done this before with all the huge collaborations, like the previous One Punch Man, Gorillaz, and more. You will probably be able to drive around the island in Bond’s car while looking like a secret agent.

There are also rumors floating around that Epic might bring Rocket League into Fortnite somehow. If that happens, you could potentially use the Aston Martin DB5 in Rocket League matches, too!

Don’t expect James Bond to show up in Fortnite tomorrow. Late 2025 is the target window for now, but we know November is already reserved for The Simpsons collaboration. That leaves October or December as the most likely months for Bond’s Fortnite debut.