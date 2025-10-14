Jason Voorhees is slashing his way into Fortnite, and you have a chance to get his skin completely free. The horror icon from Friday the 13th is part of Fortnitemares 2025, and Epic Games is giving players two ways to grab him. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Jason Voorhees skin in Fortnite.

When Does Jason Release in Fortnite?

Jason Voorhees hits the Fortnite Item Shop on October 17th, 2025, at 8 PM ET. But if you want early access, you can win him a day early through the Jason Haunted Cup tournament on October 16th. This release comes right after the Ghostface, Scooby Doo, and Doja Cat collaboration, plus before Wednesday Addams drops later in the month. Epic is packing Fortnitemares with back-to-back horror collabs, and Jason is one of the most anticipated.

How to Get Jason Voorhees Skin in Fortnite

There are two ways to get the Jason skin in Fortnite. First, you can buy the skin bundle when it’s out in the Item Shop. Second, you also have a shot at getting the entire Jason bundle without spending any V-Bucks by joining a Fortnite cup.

The Jason Haunted Cup runs for just one day on October 16th, 2025. The tournament lasts 4 hours, so you’ll have plenty of time to play multiple matches. The format is Duos in Reload mode on the new Nitemare Island. You’ll need a partner to compete, so find someone reliable before the cup starts.

Reload mode is different from regular Battle Royale because you respawn after getting eliminated, which means more action and more chances to rack up points. If you place high enough in the tournament, you’ll unlock the skin for free.

Note: We will update this article with the specific placement requirements for your region when the cup goes live.

What’s Included in the Jason Voorhees Skin Bundle?

If you don’t place high enough in the cup or just want to buy Jason outright, he’ll be available in the Item Shop on October 17th. The full bundle, which will cost 2,200 V-Bucks, includes some really cool cosmetics themed around the Friday the 13th franchise:

Items and Cosmetics Icon Price Jason Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Crystal Lake Life Preservers Backbling 300 V-Bucks Jason’s Blade Kit Pickaxe 800 V-Bucks Friday Emote 500 V-Bucks Machete Paddle Emote 500 V-Bucks Vengeance Seeker Wrap 500 V-Bucks

The bundle saves you money compared to buying items separately. If you add up all the individual prices, you’re paying way more than 2,200 V-Bucks. So if you want multiple items, always go for the bundle.

Is Jason an NPC Boss in Fortnitemares 2025?

While you’re hunting for the skin, Jason is also roaming the Fortnite map around Creepy Camps or Freaky Fields as an NPC boss. You can find him and fight him for his mythic High Stakes Shotgun and medallion. This is separate from the skin, but it’s worth knowing if you want to experience the full Jason content in the game. Fighting Jason is tough. He’s one of the harder bosses in Fortnitemares 2025, so bring a full squad and plenty of ammo.

If you’re a horror fan or just want an intimidating skin to wear, Jason is a must-have because he is a horror legend. He’ll probably never come back after Fortnitemares ends, so this is your only chance to grab him.