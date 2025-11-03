Home » Gaming » How to Get Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite

How to Get Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

The Simpsons have taken over Fortnite, and Springfield is now your battleground. In this mini-season, there is a new special mythic item hidden in one area that you can grab and use to survive longer in matches. It’s called the Jebediah’s Protective Helm, and getting it is actually not that hard. Here is how.

Jebediah Protective Helm Fortnite

How to Find Jebediah’s Statue in Fortnite

If you want to get this mythic item, you first have to land at the Springfield Town Square. When you get there, look for a tall stone statue standing in the center of the square. That’s Jebediah Springfield, who is the founder of the town in The Simpsons show.

Jebediah's Protective Helm Fortnite

The statue has a plaque at the bottom that reads “A Noble Spirit Embiggens The Smallest Man.” If you’ve watched The Simpsons, you’ll recognize this classic phrase from the show. The statue is your target for getting the mythic helmet.

How to Get Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite

Here are the steps you need to follow to get the mythic helm:

  1. Walk up to the statue and start attacking it. You can either use any weapon you have.
  2. Once the head drops, walk over and pick it up.
  3. As soon as you pick up the helmet, your character will automatically put it on.
Jebediah's Protective Helm Fortnite
Jebediah's Protective Helm Fortnite

How to Use the Mythic Helm

The main benefit of wearing Jebediah’s Protective Helm is that it blocks one headshot completely. If someone aims for your head and lands a shot, the helmet takes the damage instead of you. However, once the helmet gets hit, it flies off your head and lands on the ground nearby. You can’t use it again right away because there’s a short cooldown period before you can pick it back up. After waiting a bit, you can grab it again and put it back on for another round of protection.

But there are a few things to remember. Wearing the helmet shows your location on the map to other players. It works just like carrying a Medallion in regular Fortnite matches. Second, the helmet takes up one of your five inventory slots. Some players think it’s not worth keeping because it only blocks one headshot before you have to pick it up again.

Now that you know how to get the Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite, head into Springfield and give it a try. Although it’s not that powerful, it’s still a fun addition to the game that fits perfectly with The Simpsons theme.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get God’s Chalice in Blox Fruits

All Potions in Blox Fruits and How to Get (November...

How to Get the Fabulous Rod in Fisch?

How to Get Krusty’s Mr Blasty Weapon in Fortnite

How to Get Guerriro Digitale in Steal a Brainrot

Roblox Strongman Simulator Codes (November 2025)

Roblox Sniper Duels Codes (November 2025)

Fortnite Leaks Suggest SpongeBob SquarePants Collab is Coming Soon

How to Get Frio Ninja in Steal a Brainrot

Plants vs Brainrots Spooky Event Guide: How to Get Candy...