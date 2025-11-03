The Simpsons have taken over Fortnite, and Springfield is now your battleground. In this mini-season, there is a new special mythic item hidden in one area that you can grab and use to survive longer in matches. It’s called the Jebediah’s Protective Helm, and getting it is actually not that hard. Here is how.

How to Find Jebediah’s Statue in Fortnite

If you want to get this mythic item, you first have to land at the Springfield Town Square. When you get there, look for a tall stone statue standing in the center of the square. That’s Jebediah Springfield, who is the founder of the town in The Simpsons show.

The statue has a plaque at the bottom that reads “A Noble Spirit Embiggens The Smallest Man.” If you’ve watched The Simpsons, you’ll recognize this classic phrase from the show. The statue is your target for getting the mythic helmet.

How to Get Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite

Here are the steps you need to follow to get the mythic helm:

Walk up to the statue and start attacking it. You can either use any weapon you have. Once the head drops, walk over and pick it up. As soon as you pick up the helmet, your character will automatically put it on.

How to Use the Mythic Helm

The main benefit of wearing Jebediah’s Protective Helm is that it blocks one headshot completely. If someone aims for your head and lands a shot, the helmet takes the damage instead of you. However, once the helmet gets hit, it flies off your head and lands on the ground nearby. You can’t use it again right away because there’s a short cooldown period before you can pick it back up. After waiting a bit, you can grab it again and put it back on for another round of protection.

But there are a few things to remember. Wearing the helmet shows your location on the map to other players. It works just like carrying a Medallion in regular Fortnite matches. Second, the helmet takes up one of your five inventory slots. Some players think it’s not worth keeping because it only blocks one headshot before you have to pick it up again.

Now that you know how to get the Jebediah’s Protective Helm in Fortnite, head into Springfield and give it a try. Although it’s not that powerful, it’s still a fun addition to the game that fits perfectly with The Simpsons theme.