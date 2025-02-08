Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Bundle: How to Get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji Skins

Fortnite has just added Wave 2 of its Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, introducing three new villain characters to the Battle Royale. You can grab these skins until February 13th, at 8 PM ET. This release lets you play as some of the most intimidating characters in the anime series. Wondering if they’re worth your V-Bucks? Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen bundle and how to get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji skin in the game!

How to Get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji Skins in Jujutsu Kaisen Bundle

The latest collaboration introduces three powerful characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen universe: Ryomen Sukuna, Toji Fushiguro, and Mahito. Each skin comes with its own unique design and some include additional cosmetics. Here’s what’s available in the Item Shop and their individual prices:

Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 Skins and Cosmetics Individual Price

Toji Fushiguro Skin 1,500 V-Bucks

Ryomen Sukuna Skin 1,500 V-Bucks

Malevolent Kitchen Back Bling Included with Ryomen Sukuna skin

Mahito Skin 1,800 V-Bucks

Self-Embodiment of Perfection Back Bling Included with Mahito skin

Idle Transfiguration Blade Pickaxe Included with Mahito skin

Playful Cloud Back Bling 800 V-Bucks

Sharpened Playful Cloud Pickaxe Included with Playful Cloud Bundle

Fire Arrow Emote 400 V-Bucks

Hypnotic Hands Emote 400 V-Bucks

Prison Realm Wrap 500 V-Bucks

The star of this release is the Killer Curses Bundle, priced at 3,800 V-Bucks, which saves you 3,100 V-Bucks compared to buying everything separately. The bundle includes all three character skins plus all the additional cosmetics like Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and a Wrap.

Is Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 Skin Bundle Worth It?

If you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen and plan to get multiple items, the Killer Curses Bundle offers the best value. The bundle is particularly worth it if you enjoy playing as villain characters, as it includes some of the most memorable antagonists from the series and they look super cool.

The individual skins are also pretty affordable compared to other collaborations in Fortnite. Mahito is the best deal at 1,800 V-Bucks since it includes a Back Bling and a Pickaxe. Sukuna and Toji are also great picks at 1,500 V-Bucks each, especially if one of them is your favorite character from the anime.

You can use these skins in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing, so there are plenty of ways to show them off. But don’t wait too long, they’re only in the shop until February 13th at 8 PM ET, and there’s no telling when they’ll be back.