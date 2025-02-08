Home » Gaming » Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Bundle: How to Get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji Skins

Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Bundle: How to Get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji Skins

Fortnite has just added Wave 2 of its Jujutsu Kaisen collaboration, introducing three new villain characters to the Battle Royale. You can grab these skins until February 13th, at 8 PM ET. This release lets you play as some of the most intimidating characters in the anime series. Wondering if they’re worth your V-Bucks? Here’s everything you need to know about Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen bundle and how to get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji skin in the game!

How to Get Fortnite JJK Wave 2 Skins

How to Get Sukuna, Mahito and Toji Skins in Jujutsu Kaisen Bundle

The latest collaboration introduces three powerful characters from the Jujutsu Kaisen universe: Ryomen Sukuna, Toji Fushiguro, and Mahito. Each skin comes with its own unique design and some include additional cosmetics. Here’s what’s available in the Item Shop and their individual prices:

Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 Skins and CosmeticsIndividual Price
Toji Fushiguro Skin Fortnite
Toji Fushiguro Skin		1,500 V-Bucks
Ryomen Sukuna Skin Fortnite
Ryomen Sukuna Skin		1,500 V-Bucks
Malevolent Kitchen Backbling
Malevolent Kitchen Back Bling		Included with Ryomen Sukuna skin
Mahito JJK Skin Fortnite
Mahito Skin		1,800 V-Bucks
Self-Embodiment of Perfection Back Bling
Self-Embodiment of Perfection Back Bling		Included with Mahito skin
Idle Transfiguration Blade Pickaxe Fortnite
Idle Transfiguration Blade Pickaxe		Included with Mahito skin
Playful Cloud Backbling
Playful Cloud Back Bling		800 V-Bucks
Sharpened Playful Cloud Pickaxe
Sharpened Playful Cloud Pickaxe		Included with Playful Cloud Bundle
Fire Arrow Emote
Fire Arrow Emote		400 V-Bucks
Hypnotic Hands emote
Hypnotic Hands Emote		400 V-Bucks
Prison Realm Wrap
Prison Realm Wrap		500 V-Bucks

The star of this release is the Killer Curses Bundle, priced at 3,800 V-Bucks, which saves you 3,100 V-Bucks compared to buying everything separately. The bundle includes all three character skins plus all the additional cosmetics like Back Blings, Pickaxes, Emotes, and a Wrap.

Is Fortnite Jujutsu Kaisen Wave 2 Skin Bundle Worth It?

If you’re a fan of Jujutsu Kaisen and plan to get multiple items, the Killer Curses Bundle offers the best value. The bundle is particularly worth it if you enjoy playing as villain characters, as it includes some of the most memorable antagonists from the series and they look super cool.

Fortnite Killer Curses Bundle JJK

The individual skins are also pretty affordable compared to other collaborations in Fortnite. Mahito is the best deal at 1,800 V-Bucks since it includes a Back Bling and a Pickaxe. Sukuna and Toji are also great picks at 1,500 V-Bucks each, especially if one of them is your favorite character from the anime.

You can use these skins in Battle Royale, Fortnite Festival, and Rocket Racing, so there are plenty of ways to show them off. But don’t wait too long, they’re only in the shop until February 13th at 8 PM ET, and there’s no telling when they’ll be back.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

