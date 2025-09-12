Home » Gaming » How to Get Kai Cenat Icon Mobile Cup Skin in Fortnite

How to Get Kai Cenat Icon Mobile Cup Skin in Fortnite

The Kai Cenat Icon Mobile Cup skin is happening on September 12, and it’s your chance to get the new Kai Cenat Icon Series skins completely free. Instead of paying for these popular streamer skins, you can win them by competing in this special mobile-only tournament. Here’s everything you need to know to get ready and maximize your chances of winning.

Kai Cenat Icon Mobile Cup Skin

What Is the Kai Cenat Icon Mobile Cup?

This is a Solo Blitz Royale tournament that only works on mobile devices, starting September 12th at 8 PM ET. You can’t play on PC, console, or through cloud gaming – it has to be the actual Fortnite mobile app on your phone or tablet. Here is the exact time for different regions:

Time ZoneStart Date and Time
Pacific (PT)September 12 – 5:00 PM
Eastern (ET)September 12 – 8:00 PM
Central Europe (CET)September 13 – 2:00 AM
India (IST)September 13 – 5:30 AM
Japan (JST)September 13 – 9:00 AM

The tournament runs for exactly 90 minutes in your region. During that time, you get 15 matches to earn as many points as possible. The top players in each region will unlock the skins for free.

Device TypeWhere to DownloadRegions Available
iPhone/iPadApp StoreUnited States only
iPhone/iPadEpic Games Store MobileEuropean Union
AndroidEpic Games Store MobileWorldwide

Important: You must check the Compete tab in Fortnite mobile to see your exact region’s time window. Every region gets the same 90-minute duration, but the start times are different.

How to Get Kai Cenat Icon Mobile Cup Skin in Fortnite

The tournament has three different prize levels based on how many points you earn and your final ranking.

Points NeededReward
5 Points
Exclusive AMP Tournament Spray
Top Regional Players
AMP Kai Cenat Skin (Fire Version)
Highest Regional Players
Complete Kai Cenat Bundle

The complete Kai Cenat bundle includes both the regular Kai Cenat outfit and the fire-powered AMP KAI outfit, plus all their accessories. That’s the Air Jordan shoes, hamster back bling, lightning pickaxe, chair back bling, rocket pickaxe, emotes, and the special weapon wrap.

Point Earning Tips

Most Fortnite tournaments give more points for placement than eliminations. Here’s roughly how points work in mobile cups:

  • Survival Points: You earn points for lasting longer in each match. Making it to the top 25, top 15, and top 5 all give you points.
  • Elimination Points: You get points for each player you eliminate, but it’s usually less than placement points.
  • Victory Royale: Winning a match gives you the biggest point boost.

Remember that the tournament runs for exactly 90 minutes in your region. Don’t join too early or too late. You want to maximize your 15 matches within that window! If you don’t win the tournament prizes, the skins will be available in the Item Shop, too.

