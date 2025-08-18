When Kai Cenat is Getting His Fortnite Icon Series Skin

Big news for Fortnite fans! Kai Cenat, one of Twitch’s biggest streamers with over 18 million followers, just announced he’s getting his own Fortnite Icon Series skin. If you’ve been following the game’s celebrity collabs, you know this is huge. The Icon Series is reserved for only the most influential creators in the gaming world, and Kai joining this club proves just how massive his impact has been.

Kai Cenat Revealed the Collaboration with Fortnite

So here’s what happened. Kai just casually posted on X and basically said, “Huge announcement and Fortnite Icon Series reveal tomorrow”. He’s doing a live reveal on his Twitch account on August 18th, 2025, at 8:30 PM PST. That’s when we’ll finally see what his skin looks like. Here is the stream schedule for different time zones:

Region Date & Time Europe (CET) August 19 at 5:30 AM CEST United Kingdom August 19 at 4:30 AM BST India August 19 at 9:00 AM IST Australia (AEST) August 19 at 1:30 PM AEST

The funny part is that even Epic Games acted shocked by the tweet. They retweeted his post and wrote “LEAKED” like they didn’t see it coming. But now that Fortnite actually retweeted it pretty much confirms that it’s happening.

Here is the countdown until the skin reveal:

What to Expect from Kai Cenat Fortnite Icon Series Bundle

Based on past Icon Series releases, you won’t just get the skin. These bundles usually come packed with extras, such as:

Custom emote

Matching pickaxe and back bling

Themed cosmetics that match his personality

Remember how SypherPK or Nick Eh 30 got that cool action-style variant? Kai’s bundle will likely have something similar that makes it stand out.

Also Read:

Why This Matters for Fortnite Players

Kai Cenat is the third most-followed creator on Twitch. His massive fanbase means this skin will probably be super popular. Plus, Icon Series skins have a habit of becoming super rare. Miss it now, and you might be waiting months for it to show up in the shop again.

If you’re into Fortnite cosmetics or you’re a Kai fan, you need to watch his stream tonight. These Icon Series drops don’t happen every day. Make sure to tune in tomorrow night to see what Epic and Kai have cooked up for this Fortnite Icon Series collaboration!