How to Get Kang and Kodos Glider in Fortnite for Free?

The Simpsons have officially arrived in Fortnite, bringing Springfield’s chaos to Battle Royale with cel-shaded mayhem and iconic characters. Among the various Simpsons-themed items available during this crossover event, the Kang and Kodos Glider is a completely free reward celebrating the alien duo from the show’s legendary Treehouse of Horror episodes. If you want to glide into battle with these troublemakers, all you need to do is link two accounts, and the free glider is yours.

How to Get Kang and Kodos Glider?

Getting the Kang and Kodos Glider in Fortnite requires linking your Epic Games account with your MyDisney account. This process is straightforward and takes just a few minutes.

Visit the Epic Games website and log into your Epic Games account using your credentials. Make sure you’re logging into the account you use for Fortnite, as the glider will be added to whichever account you link. Navigate to your account settings by clicking your profile icon or name in the top-right corner of the website. Look for the “Account” or “Settings” option in the dropdown menu. Find the “Apps and Accounts” section within your account settings. This is where you manage all external account connections including PlayStation Network, Xbox Live, Nintendo Switch, and other services. Look for the MyDisney account option in the list of available connections. Click the “Connect” or “Link” button next to MyDisney. A new window or tab will open asking you to sign in to your MyDisney account. If you don’t have a MyDisney account, you’ll need to create one first. Authorize the connection when prompted. The system will ask you to confirm that you want to link your Epic Games account with your MyDisney account. Click the authorization or confirmation button to complete the link. The accounts should now be connected. You’ll see confirmation on the Epic Games website that your MyDisney account is linked.

After successfully linking your accounts, the Kang and Kodos Glider will be added to your Fortnite Locker automatically. You’ll receive the glider before November 15, 2025, regardless of when you connect your accounts during the eligible period.

The linking period runs until February 28, 2026 Eastern Time. This gives you several months to complete the account connection, so you don’t need to rush. However, linking earlier ensures you get the glider sooner.

If you already had your Epic and MyDisney accounts linked before this promotion, you’ll still receive the glider automatically. Previous connections count toward this reward, so players who linked accounts for past Disney collaborations don’t need to do anything additional. The process takes just a few minutes and requires no purchases or in-game grinding, making it one of the easiest free cosmetics to claim during the Simpsons crossover event. Don’t miss out on this limited-time opportunity!