Fortnite Kasane Teto Leak: When Can You Get the Skin?

by Karan
Fortnite keeps bringing new collabs to the game, and the latest leak has fans talking. Kasane Teto is joining Fortnite soon, following Hatsune Miku’s successful debut in Festival Season 7. If you’ve been waiting for a Vocaloid-themed character to drop, here’s everything you need to know about the Kasane Teto Fortnite skin.

Fortnite Kasane Teto

Who is Kasane Teto?

Before we go into the leak details, let’s talk about who Kasane Teto actually is. She’s a virtual singer who started as an April Fools’ joke back in 2008. Users on the Japanese forum 2channel created her as a fake Vocaloid character, complete with a made-up backstory and voice bank.

Fortnite Kasane Teto

However, it turned out that people loved her so much that she became real. Fans embraced Teto even after learning she was a prank, and she eventually got her own voice synthesis software through UTAU. Today, she’s just as popular as Hatsune Miku in the Vocaloid community. She’s got her own unique personality, design, and has appeared in countless music videos and even the Project DIVA game.

Fortnite Kasane Teto Leak Explained

Top Fortnite leakers like HYPEX and ShiinaBR have confirmed that Teto is actually coming to the game. These leakers are usually spot-on with their predictions because they datamine game files and get advanced information. In one of their tweets on X, ShiinaBR said that, “Kasane Teto is coming to Fortnite soon.”

The most interesting clue came from the Festival Season 7 patch notes. Epic actually included a line that said “Mesmerizing Miku Items in the Shop,” which references the famous song Mesmerizer featuring both Hatsune Miku and Kasane Teto. This feels like a direct hint that Teto is on her way.

What’s Included in the Bundle?

Right now, we don’t have complete details about what the Kasane Teto bundle will include. Based on how Epic handles similar collaborations, you can probably expect:

  • The Kasane Teto skin
  • At least one exclusive emote
  • A themed back bling
  • A pickaxe that matches her style
  • One or more Jam Tracks for Fortnite Festival mode

Unlike Hatsune Miku, who got a full Music Pass with exclusive rewards, Teto will likely be a standard Item Shop release. This means you can buy her directly without grinding through a battle pass. Some fans might be disappointed she’s not getting the full Music Pass treatment, but it makes her easier to get if you just want the skin.

The leaks don’t give us an exact date yet. Since Fortnite is currently focused on Halloween content and Fortnitemares, we probably won’t see Teto until that wraps up. The next big thing is the Simpsons crossover in November, which might take up the entire mini-season. Your best bet for the Kasane Teto release is probably Chapter 7 Season 1, which should kick off in early December 2025.

