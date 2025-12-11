One of the biggest reality TV stars, Kim Kardashian, is coming to Fortnite, and the collaboration includes way more stuff than you might expect. This crossover with her clothing brand SKIMS offers you multiple outfits, accessories, and even a private jet to the game. Here’s everything you need to know about getting Kim Kardashian skin in your Fortnite locker.

How to Get Kim Kardashian Skin in Fortnite?

The Kim Kardashian Fortnite collaboration drops on the Item Shop on Saturday, December 13th, 2025. Epic Games surprised everyone by showing off the cosmetics in a special trailer. The video shows Kim’s journey from reality TV to Fortnite, ending with her character in action.

This is part of Fortnite’s Icon Series, which means Kim joins other celebrities like Eminem, Travis Scott, and Doja Cat. The collaboration focuses on her SKIMS brand, so you’ll see her signature style throughout the collection.

There will also be the Kim Kardashian Icon Cup, starting on December 12th, 2025, where top players can earn early access to her new Iconic Outfit. Anyone who scores at least eight points will also unlock an exclusive in-game spray. It’s a quick, competitive way to get her skin before it hits the shop, so jump in, play well, and have fun!

What’s Included in Fortnite Kim Kardashian Skin Bundle?

You get two main outfit versions when you buy the Kim Kardashian skin. The first shows her wearing a stylish white fur coat with sunglasses, while the second features a sleek black bodysuit. Moreover, the skin actually comes with a lot of extra styles you can mix and match.

The customization options include multiple SKIMS bodysuit colors, different hairstyles, and the choice to add or remove sunglasses. There might be over eight alternate styles total. Here’s everything available in the collection:

Item Icon Cost Kim Kardashian Fur Coat Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Kim Kardashian SKIMS Suit Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Designer Purse Pickaxe TBA 800 V-Bucks Private Jet Glider 1,200 V-Bucks Makeup Bag Backbling 400 V-Bucks Ring Light and Phone Backbling 400 V-Bucks Break the Internet Emote 500 V-Bucks

The most talked-about item is the Break the Internet emote. It recreates Kim’s famous 2014 Paper Magazine photoshoot, but with a Fortnite twist. Instead of champagne, she balances a Chug Jug on her back. The pose stays true to the original photo while keeping things appropriate for the game.

This emote will probably become super popular because of how well-known the original image is. Players who remember the magazine cover will definitely want to grab this one.

Is the Skin Worth It?

This collaboration stands out because of how much customization you get. The multiple hairstyles, bodysuit colors, and accessory options mean you can change your look often without getting bored. Plus, if you are a fan of Kim K or if you like celebrity skins and want something different from the usual Fortnite style, this is a pretty solid choice. Do you think you’re going to buy this skin when it drops?