How to Get Free Kitsune Sidekick in Fortnite

Good news for veteran Fortnite players! If you played back in Season X, you might be getting a free Sidekick soon. The Kitsune pet is finally releasing in the game, and there’s a way to get it without spending any V-Bucks. Here’s how to get Kitsune Sidekick for free in Fortnite.

Who Gets the Free Kitsune Sidekick in Fortnite?

So here is the rule: If you owned the original Kitsune backbling from Season X, you’ll get the Sidekick version for free. Back in 2019, Kitsune was part of the Season X Battle Pass at tier 28. Anyone who unlocked it back then should receive the new Sidekick automatically.

Epic Games did the same thing with Bonesy. Players who had the original Bonesy back bling got the Sidekick version for free when it was released. The community expects Kitsune to follow the same pattern.

Kitsune Sidekick Details

Here are the release details for Kitsune sidekick:

Release Information Details Release Date January 3rd, 2026 Rarity Uncommon Set Fox Clan Set Price for New Players 1,200 – 1,500 V-Bucks Free for Season X Battle Pass owners

The Kitsune Sidekick comes with multiple styles you can unlock. Unlike the original backbling, this version follows you around in matches as a companion pet. You can earn Sidekick Points by playing Fortnite with Kitsune equipped. These points will unlock special rewards like the new styles and reactions.

Most rewards work only with Kitsune, but reactions can be used across all your Sidekicks. This means you’re building a collection of animations and styles that grow over time.

What If You Don’t Own the Original?

Don’t worry if you missed Season X. The Kitsune Sidekick will be available in the Item Shop starting January 3rd, 2026. While Epic hasn’t confirmed the price yet, most Uncommon Sidekicks cost around 1,200-1,500 V-Bucks.

For anyone who played during Season X and reached tier 28, just wait until January 3rd. The Sidekick should appear in your locker automatically. It’s a nice reward for long-time players who stuck with Fortnite over the years.