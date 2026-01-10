How to Get Kizuna AI Skin in Fortnite

Fortnite is bringing its first-ever VTuber collaboration with Kizuna AI, and you’ve got two ways to grab this awesome skin. Whether you want to compete for it early or just buy it from the shop, this guide will show you everything you need to know about getting the Kizuna AI skin in Fortnite.

What’s Included in the Fortnite Kizuna AI Skin Bundle

Epic Games is going all out with this collaboration. You’re getting way more than just a basic skin. The complete bundle includes two different outfits, both with their own LEGO versions for when you’re playing in LEGO Fortnite mode. Here’s what you will find in the full collection:

Item Name Image Cost Kizuna AI Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Kizuna AI LEGO Variant Included with skin Jersey Kizuna AI Skin 1,500 V-Bucks Jersey Kizuna AI LEGO Variant Included with skin Kizuna AI’s Wings Backbling 300 V-Bucks Chibi AI-Chan Backbling 300 V-Bucks Lovely Kizuna Pickaxe / Backbling / Guitar Instrument 500 / 300 / 800 V-Bucks Voice of Love Pickaxe / Backbling / Mic Instrument 500 / 300 / 500 V-Bucks Hello, Morning Emote 500 V-Bucks Wrapped in AI Wrap 500 V-Bucks It’s Kizuna AI Loading Screen TBA

Based on similar collaborations, you should expect the full bundle to cost somewhere between 2,000 to 2,800 V-Bucks. Individual items will probably be cheaper if you don’t want everything.

Release Date and Time

Kizuna AI bundle hits the Fortnite Item Shop on Friday, January 16th, 2026, at 4:00 PM PT (Pacific Time). Here is the release time for different time zones:

Time Zone Date & Time PT (Pacific Time) Fri, Jan 16, 2026 at 4:00 PM ET (Eastern Time) Fri, Jan 16, 2026 at 7:00 PM CET (Central European Time) Sat, Jan 17, 2026 at 1:00 AM IST (India Standard Time) Sat, Jan 17, 2026 at 5:30 AM JST (Japan Standard Time) Sat, Jan 17, 2026 at 9:00 AM AEDT (Australian Eastern Daylight Time) Sat, Jan 17, 2026 at 11:00 AM

That’s when you can buy everything with V-Bucks. You can grab these cosmetics whenever they show up in the shop rotation. Just keep in mind that collaboration items don’t stick around forever, so don’t wait too long if you really want them.

How to Get Kizuna AI Skin for Free in Fortnite

Want the skin without spending any V-Bucks? You can earn it three days early by playing in the Kizuna AI Cup tournament. This is your chance to get the main outfit and the Wings backbling completely free.

The tournament happens on Tuesday, January 13th, 2026. You’ll need a duo partner since this is a two-player competition. Here’s what you need to know:

Tournament Info Details Date Tuesday, January 13, 2025 Format Duos (2 players per team) Duration 3 hours Max Matches 10 games Platforms All platforms (PC, console, mobile) Rewards Kizuna AI Outfit + Kizuna AI’s Wings Backbling

You and your teammate get three hours to play up to ten matches. Your team earns points based on where you finish in each match and how many eliminations you get. The better you do, the more points you stack up. Only the top teams in each region win the free skin. This means you’ll need to play really well to place high enough.

The competition will be tough since everyone wants that free outfit. Good luck in the cup if you’re competing, and enjoy rocking the Kizuna AI skin in your matches!