Home » Gaming » Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters Quests and Free Rewards

Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters Quests and Free Rewards

by Shida Aruya
written by Shida Aruya 0 comment

Fortnite just dropped one of the biggest collaborations with the Netflix movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, and it’s bringing some awesome free stuff your way. You can unlock emotes, loading screens, sprays, and lots of XP just by playing the game. This event has two ways to earn rewards. You can jump into regular Battle Royale matches or try out the special Demon Rush LTM mode. Both give you different quests to complete, and honestly, playing both modes will help you finish everything faster.

K-Pop Demon Hunters Quests

How the K-Pop Demon Hunters Event Works

The collaboration brings three main characters into Fortnite: Mira, Zoey, and Rumi. You’ll find them around the map as NPCs you can hire. They also have special items you can use to complete quests. There are two main quest types you need to know about. The Battle Royale quests work in your normal matches, while the Demon Rush LTM quests only count when you play that specific mode. You’ll want to do both if you want all the free rewards.

Battle Royale Quests and Rewards

On these quests, you’ll be using special mythic items from the K-Pop Demon Hunters characters and doing some normal Fortnite stuff.

QuestReward
Land a combo with Rumi’s Empowered Sword on an opponent (1)10,000 XP
Damage opponents with Rumi’s Empowered Sword (750)10,000 XP
Hire Rumi, Mira, or Zoey in different matches (3)10,000 XP
Place top 5 in Battle Royale or Zero Build (1)10,000 XP
Teleport distance with the Tiger’s Teleporting Mask (1000)10,000 XP
Claim a Capture Point by emoting or jamming near it (1)10,000 XP
Restore health or gain shields with Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon (250)10,000 XP
Travel distance while under the effects of Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon (500)10,000 XP
Damage players within 10 seconds of teleporting with the Tiger’s Teleporting Mask (200)10,000 XP
Eliminate players within 20 meters (3)10,000 XP
Restore health or gain shields while inside Zoey’s Bubble Shield (250)10,000 XP
Damage opponents while inside or after exiting Zoey’s Bubble Shield (500)10,000 XP
Reboot teammates or hire characters (3)10,000 XP
Relax in a hot spring or hot tub (1)10,000 XP
Earn XP in KPop Demon Hunters Creator-made islands (60000)10,000 XP
Visit the crashed Huntrix plane (1)10,000 XP
Find the couch at Outlaw Oasis (1)10,000 XP
Earn 4 account levels (Bonus)Special Ramyeon Emote
Earn 8 account levels (Bonus)HUNTR/X Loading Screen

Demon Rush Mode Quests and Rewards

Demon Rush is a special, limited-time mode where you fight waves of demons and try to survive. The quests here give you 15,000 XP each, plus some exclusive cosmetics.

QuestRewards
Complete Demon Rush Quests (4)20,000 XP + Banner Icon
Complete Demon Rush Quests (8)20,000 XP + Playful Derpy Spray
Complete Demon Rush Quests (12)20,000 XP + HUNTR/X Emote
Complete Demon Rush Quests (16)20,000 XP
Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 1 (1)15,000 XP
Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 2 (1)15,000 XP
Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 3 (1)15,000 XP
Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 4 (1)15,000 XP
Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 5 (1)15,000 XP
Damage spawners with explosives or Junk Rifts (5000)15,000 XP
Increase difficulty by interacting with Cursed Tiger Statue (1)15,000 XP
Choose Perks while in a match (20)15,000 XP
Earn a x50 KO Streak (1)15,000 XP
Upgrade weapons (15)15,000 XP
Reach Score Attack (1)15,000 XP
Eliminate Demons with Mira, Zoey, or Rumi (100)15,000 XP
Eliminate Demons with Mira, Zoey, or Rumi (100)15,000 XP
Eliminate Demons with Rare or better weapons (40)15,000 XP
Hit headshots (75)15,000 XP
Defeat bosses (5)15,000 XP
Collect score multipliers (10)15,000 XP
Defeat Demons within 30 seconds (30)15,000 XP
Damage Demons with melee weapons (5000)15,000 XP
Emote near another player or friendly character (2)15,000 XP

All Free K-Pop Demon Hunters Rewards in Fortnite

Here’s everything you walk away with from this event:

RewardIconHow to Get It
Special Ramyeon EmoteK-Pop Demon Hunters Quests RewardsEarn 4 account levels
HUNTR/X Loading ScreenK-Pop Demon Hunters Quests RewardsEarn 8 account levels
Banner IconComplete 4 Demon Rush Quests
Playful Derpy SprayComplete 8 Demon Rush Quests
HUNTR/X EmoteK-Pop Demon Hunters Quests RewardsComplete 12 Demon Rush Quests
Over 300,000 XPComplete all quests

That XP alone will push you through several Battle Pass levels, which means even more rewards on top of the K-Pop Demon Hunters stuff.

This event gives you a solid reason to jump back into Fortnite, especially if you’ve been taking a break. The K-Pop Demon Hunters quests aren’t too grindy, and Demon Rush mode is actually very entertaining. You’ve got until the event ends to grab everything, so start working on those quests whenever you can.

Shida is a gaming writer at TechWiser who loves getting comfy with a good book. When she is not writing, you'll catch her growing crops in Stardew Valley and Fields of Mistria, or exploring Fortnite. For Shida, nothing beats a day split between reading books and playing games.

You may also like

How to Get Monster Magnet in Blox Fruits?

Plants vs Brainrots Prison Event Update: Release Date and What...

Fisch Admin Abuse Time (October 2025)

Plants vs Brainrots Admin Abuse Times (October 3, 2025)

How to Get K-Pop Demon Hunters Mythic Items in Fortnite

How to Play Fortnite Demon Rush LTM: Perks and Ranks...

Roblox Animal Training Codes (October 2025)

Roblox Endless Horde Codes (October 2025)

Grow a Garden Chubby Chipmunk Update Countdown & Release Date

99 Nights in the Forest Taming Update Countdown & Release...