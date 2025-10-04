Fortnite K-Pop Demon Hunters Quests and Free Rewards

Fortnite just dropped one of the biggest collaborations with the Netflix movie K-Pop Demon Hunters, and it’s bringing some awesome free stuff your way. You can unlock emotes, loading screens, sprays, and lots of XP just by playing the game. This event has two ways to earn rewards. You can jump into regular Battle Royale matches or try out the special Demon Rush LTM mode. Both give you different quests to complete, and honestly, playing both modes will help you finish everything faster.

How the K-Pop Demon Hunters Event Works

The collaboration brings three main characters into Fortnite: Mira, Zoey, and Rumi. You’ll find them around the map as NPCs you can hire. They also have special items you can use to complete quests. There are two main quest types you need to know about. The Battle Royale quests work in your normal matches, while the Demon Rush LTM quests only count when you play that specific mode. You’ll want to do both if you want all the free rewards.

Battle Royale Quests and Rewards

On these quests, you’ll be using special mythic items from the K-Pop Demon Hunters characters and doing some normal Fortnite stuff.

Quest Reward Land a combo with Rumi’s Empowered Sword on an opponent (1) 10,000 XP Damage opponents with Rumi’s Empowered Sword (750) 10,000 XP Hire Rumi, Mira, or Zoey in different matches (3) 10,000 XP Place top 5 in Battle Royale or Zero Build (1) 10,000 XP Teleport distance with the Tiger’s Teleporting Mask (1000) 10,000 XP Claim a Capture Point by emoting or jamming near it (1) 10,000 XP Restore health or gain shields with Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon (250) 10,000 XP Travel distance while under the effects of Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon (500) 10,000 XP Damage players within 10 seconds of teleporting with the Tiger’s Teleporting Mask (200) 10,000 XP Eliminate players within 20 meters (3) 10,000 XP Restore health or gain shields while inside Zoey’s Bubble Shield (250) 10,000 XP Damage opponents while inside or after exiting Zoey’s Bubble Shield (500) 10,000 XP Reboot teammates or hire characters (3) 10,000 XP Relax in a hot spring or hot tub (1) 10,000 XP Earn XP in KPop Demon Hunters Creator-made islands (60000) 10,000 XP Visit the crashed Huntrix plane (1) 10,000 XP Find the couch at Outlaw Oasis (1) 10,000 XP Earn 4 account levels (Bonus) Special Ramyeon Emote Earn 8 account levels (Bonus) HUNTR/X Loading Screen

Demon Rush Mode Quests and Rewards

Demon Rush is a special, limited-time mode where you fight waves of demons and try to survive. The quests here give you 15,000 XP each, plus some exclusive cosmetics.

Quest Rewards Complete Demon Rush Quests (4) 20,000 XP + Banner Icon Complete Demon Rush Quests (8) 20,000 XP + Playful Derpy Spray Complete Demon Rush Quests (12) 20,000 XP + HUNTR/X Emote Complete Demon Rush Quests (16) 20,000 XP Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 1 (1) 15,000 XP Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 2 (1) 15,000 XP Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 3 (1) 15,000 XP Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 4 (1) 15,000 XP Defeat The Final Peel at Difficulty Level 5 (1) 15,000 XP Damage spawners with explosives or Junk Rifts (5000) 15,000 XP Increase difficulty by interacting with Cursed Tiger Statue (1) 15,000 XP Choose Perks while in a match (20) 15,000 XP Earn a x50 KO Streak (1) 15,000 XP Upgrade weapons (15) 15,000 XP Reach Score Attack (1) 15,000 XP Eliminate Demons with Mira, Zoey, or Rumi (100) 15,000 XP Eliminate Demons with Mira, Zoey, or Rumi (100) 15,000 XP Eliminate Demons with Rare or better weapons (40) 15,000 XP Hit headshots (75) 15,000 XP Defeat bosses (5) 15,000 XP Collect score multipliers (10) 15,000 XP Defeat Demons within 30 seconds (30) 15,000 XP Damage Demons with melee weapons (5000) 15,000 XP Emote near another player or friendly character (2) 15,000 XP

All Free K-Pop Demon Hunters Rewards in Fortnite

Here’s everything you walk away with from this event:

Reward Icon How to Get It Special Ramyeon Emote Earn 4 account levels HUNTR/X Loading Screen Earn 8 account levels Banner Icon Complete 4 Demon Rush Quests Playful Derpy Spray Complete 8 Demon Rush Quests HUNTR/X Emote Complete 12 Demon Rush Quests Over 300,000 XP – Complete all quests

That XP alone will push you through several Battle Pass levels, which means even more rewards on top of the K-Pop Demon Hunters stuff.

This event gives you a solid reason to jump back into Fortnite, especially if you’ve been taking a break. The K-Pop Demon Hunters quests aren’t too grindy, and Demon Rush mode is actually very entertaining. You’ve got until the event ends to grab everything, so start working on those quests whenever you can.