Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 Coming Soon

The KPop Demon Hunters are coming back to Fortnite with more skins and emotes. If you missed out on the first wave, you are getting another chance to grab some awesome crossover items on the next update. Here is everything we know so far about Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2.

When Does KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 Release?

Dataminers found new files in the Fortnite v39.30 update that show more KPop Demon Hunters content is on the way. The big news is that Jinu from the Saja Boys is finally getting his own skin in Fortnite. According to the leaker AdiraFNInfo, the new collaboration is coming very soon. That probably means it will come during the next v39.40 update on February 5th, 2026. The update will also include emotes and sidekick this time, which a lot of fans wanted from the first wave.

What’s Coming to Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2?

Right now, only Jinu skin, Derpy Sidekick, and KPop Demon Hunters emotes have been confirmed by leakers for this wave. In addition to that, the Kpop Demon Hunter mythic items from the first wave will get unvaulted this time. So you will be able to use these again:

Rumi’s Empowered Sword

Derpy Tiger’s Teleporter Mask

Zoey’s Golden Bubble Shield

Mira’s X-tra Spicy Ramyeon

The first collab only brought HUNTR/X skins during Fortnitemares 2025. Many players were disappointed because there were no emotes or Saja Boys representation. So this second wave will fix that problem!

And yes, the Golden emote might finally come to Fortnite. Back in October, dataminers actually leaked this emote, but it was never released with the first wave of skins. The Golden jam track will also let you play the hit song from the Netflix movie in Fortnite’s Festival mode.

If you’re a fan of the KPop Demon Hunters movie, this is your chance to get cosmetics that better represent the full story. Keep an eye on the Fortnite Item Shop once this update drops. The skins and emotes will probably be available for a limited time, so grab them while you can.