Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2: Golden Jam Track and More

Fortnite fans who enjoyed the first KPop Demon Hunters crossover have more to look forward to. The game is bringing back more content from the hit Netflix movie, and it’s happening very soon. If you missed out on the first wave or just want more cosmetics from the series, now’s your chance to grab some new stuff in Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2.

What’s Coming in Fortnite Kpop Demon Hunters Wave 2?

The collaboration was a massive hit when it first dropped last month. Remember when fans rushed to buy the HUNTR/X character skins and other cosmetics? Now, Fortnite is doubling down with a second wave of items that focuses on emotes, music, and accessories. Here’s everything you can expect to see in the Item Shop:

KPop Demon Hunters Wave 2 Items Price Golden Emote TBA How It’s Done Emote TBA Rumi Microphone Pickaxe TBA Kpop Demon Hunters Loading Screen TBA GOLDEN Jam Track TBA

The GOLDEN Jam Track is the biggest addition here. The first wave didn’t include any music from the movie, which surprised a lot of fans. That was probably because the collaboration happened so fast. Nobody expected KPop Demon Hunters to become Netflix’s most-watched film ever, so Epic Games had to rush to put together the first wave of content.

KPop Demon Hunters has been breaking records since it came out in August 2025. The animated movie has over 325 million streams on Netflix, making it the platform’s biggest film of all time. The story follows three Korean pop stars who fight demons while protecting their fans and the world from supernatural threats.

Note: We will update this section with the official icons when they are released in the game.

What Else Could Be Coming

Leakers are saying there might be even more KPop Demon Hunters content beyond what’s been announced. Epic Games hasn’t confirmed everything yet, but here’s what I think could happen:

The HUNTR/X members could become headliners for December’s music pass in Fortnite Festival Season 12, which will be released on November 29th, 2025. That would give players even more ways to enjoy the movie’s soundtrack. There’s also talk about additional skins or accessories, though nothing’s been leaked about that yet.

Start saving your V-Bucks now if you want to grab everything from Wave 2. The first wave of KPop Demon Hunters items sold out quickly, and this one will probably do the same. Make sure you’re checking Fortnite regularly so you don’t miss when these items drop in the shop.