Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Collaboration: When It’s Coming and What to Expect

Fortnite players are about to get something really special. KPop Demon Hunters collaboration is coming to the game, and it looks like it’s going to be huge. This crossover brings characters from Netflix’s biggest animated movie ever straight into your favorite battle royale game. The timing couldn’t be better either, since the Netflix movie has been breaking records left and right. Here is everything we know so far about Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Collaboration. Check it out!

What is KPop Demon Hunters?

KPop Demon Hunters is Netflix’s most-watched original movie of all time. The animated film came out in June 2025 and got more than 280 million views in just a few months. The story follows three singers named Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. During the day, they’re a popular K-pop group called Huntr/X. But when night falls, they transform into demon hunters who protect the world from evil creatures.

The movie mixes amazing animation with catchy music and lots of action. Four songs from the soundtrack even made it onto the Billboard Hot 100 chart. The song “Golden” actually hit number one, which shows just how popular this movie really is.

When Is the Fortnite KPop Demon Hunters Collaboration Coming?

Based on what leakers are saying, you won’t have to wait long. The collaboration is coming during Chapter 6 Season 4, which runs until November 1st, 2025. But it might arrive much sooner than that.

INSIDER: KPOP DEMON HUNTERS X FORTNITE! 👀🔥



The collab is coming THIS SEASON, expect more info in the upcoming week/weeks! 🔥



(via me & @SpushFNBR) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/86EbTMDaaV — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) September 15, 2025

Here’s what we know about the timeline. Epic Games will likely announce the collaboration within the next 1-2 weeks in late September 2025. After that, you can expect the actual release to happen between September 26th and early October 2025.

Keep an eye on the next Fortnite update, as that’s when dataminers will probably find more details about what’s coming. Since Fortnite usually releases collaborations pretty quickly after announcing them, you could see these skins in the Item Shop very soon.

What Will Be in the Collaboration?

While Epic Games hasn’t officially announced anything yet, we can make some good guesses about what’s coming. The most likely items include:

Character Skins : You’ll probably get to play as the three main characters – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. These skins might have different styles, showing their K-pop performer outfits and their demon-hunter gear.

: You’ll probably get to play as the three main characters – Rumi, Mira, and Zoey. These skins might have different styles, showing their K-pop performer outfits and their demon-hunter gear. Emotes : With all the dancing and music in the movie, expect some really cool dance emotes.

: With all the dancing and music in the movie, expect some really cool dance emotes. Back Blings : The movie features a pet tiger and a magical magpie that could work perfectly as back blings.

: The movie features a pet tiger and a magical magpie that could work perfectly as back blings. Jam Tracks : Since the movie’s music is so popular, don’t be surprised if some of the hit songs become Jam Tracks you can play in Fortnite Festival mode.

: Since the movie’s music is so popular, don’t be surprised if some of the hit songs become Jam Tracks you can play in Fortnite Festival mode. Pickaxes: The demon-hunting theme gives Epic lots of options for pickaxes that fit the movie’s style.

Epic Games has always been great at picking the right time for Fortnite collaborations. KPop Demon Hunters is still trending everywhere, and the movie’s success shows it has staying power. The movie also fits perfectly with Fortnite’s style. It’s colorful, action-packed, and appeals to the same younger audience that plays Fortnite. Start saving those V-Bucks now, because when Rumi, Mira, and Zoey arrive in Fortnite, you’re going to want to add them to your locker right away.