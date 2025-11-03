The Simpsons have officially taken over Fortnite, with new NPCs, POIs, and some seriously awesome loot. One of the best weapons you can grab this season is Krusty’s Mr Blasty, an exotic revolver that literally makes your enemies float away. Here’s everything you need to know about finding Krusty the Clown and getting his exotic weapon.

How to Get Krusty’s Mr Blasty Weapon in Fortnite

To get the exotic version of Mr. Blasty, you first need to find and defeat Krusty the Clown. Krusty doesn’t stay in one spot, though. He randomly spawns at different locations each match, so you’ll need to hunt him down. He’ll show up on your map once you get closer to him.

Here are the spots where Krusty can spawn so far:

Burd-To-Go

South of Kamp Krusty

Near the 33 Cent Store

South of Corrupted Corners

Evergreen Terrace

South of Springfield Slurpworks

South of Springfield Town Square

Your best bet is to land near one of these areas and start checking around. When Krusty is nearby, you’ll see his face pop up on your mini-map at the top right of your screen.

How to Beat Krusty in Fortnite

Fighting Krusty isn’t too hard, but you need to be ready. He uses the Mr. Blasty revolver against you, which means his first shot will attach a balloon to you and make you fly up into the air.

Use a shotgun for the best damage. Get close and keep shooting while moving around to dodge his shots. If he does hit you with a balloon, just release it right away. Keep firing at him until he goes down. Once you beat him, he’ll drop Krusty’s Mr. Blasty Exotic Revolver for you to pick up.

How to Use Krusty’s Mr Blasty Weapon in Fortnite

Krusty’s Mr. Blasty works just like the regular version, but the first bullet in each clip attaches a balloon to whoever or whatever you hit. Shoot an enemy and watch them float helplessly in the air.

The weapon hits hard, too, making it as powerful as the Mammoth Pistol. Plus, when you release the balloon, you get a small shockwave effect that can push enemies back. This exotic weapon is definitely worth the fight. Track down Krusty, grab his revolver, and you’ll have a huge advantage in your matches.