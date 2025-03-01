Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 Brings Desert vs Sea Battles and Exclusive Rewards

The lanterns are lit, and the celebration has begun. Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 kicked off on February 28th with a fresh island experience, competitive tournaments, and stylish new cosmetics for the game. Here’s everything you need to know to make the most of Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025!

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 Desert vs Sea

The centerpiece of this year’s Lantern Fest is the new Desert vs Sea island. This creative mode puts you on one of two teams, either fighting for sandy terrain or the ocean. When you jump into the action (island code: 7286-4717-1963), you’ll immediately need to pick a side. Don’t worry about being underpowered because both teams can unlock special abilities as matches progress, such as:

Double HP : Boost your health to a mighty 200 points.

: Boost your health to a mighty 200 points. Double Damage : Turn your weapons into an elimination machine.

: Turn your weapons into an elimination machine. Invisibility: Sneak up on opponents for surprise attacks.

After battling it out in the main arena, head upstairs to test your Fortnite knowledge with Sandstorm Riddles. These brain-teasers will challenge players with questions about the game’s lore, characters, and mechanics. The Desert vs Sea island isn’t going anywhere when Lantern Fest ends, so you can continue enjoying this team-based combat experience long after the celebration.

Compete in the Lantern Fest Cup

Mark your calendar for March 8th, 2025, when the Lantern Fest Cup arrives. This Solo Battle Royale tournament rewards top players in each region with the returning Noorah and Anwar Outfits, plus their matching Lunar Lantern and Moonlit Blades back blings. Just note that if you have a Cabined Account, you won’t be eligible to participate in this tournament.

New Fortnite Lantern Fest 2025 Shop Bundles

Lantern Fest brings several exciting cosmetic bundles to the Item Shop:

Radiant Moon Bundle

Starting March 6 at 7 PM ET, grab the Noorah and Anwar Outfits with their matching Back Blings. You can purchase them individually or save some V-Bucks with the bundle.

Creator Locker Bundles

Throughout Lantern Fest, look for special Locker Bundles from popular creators:

SpiderGamer : Featuring the Hunter Outfit with its built-in Hero’s Beacon Emote.

: Featuring the Hunter Outfit with its built-in Hero’s Beacon Emote. BanderitaX : Showcasing the cheesy PJ Pepperoni Outfit.

: Showcasing the cheesy PJ Pepperoni Outfit. Power Shong : Highlighting the sleek Shadow Ops Outfit.

: Highlighting the sleek Shadow Ops Outfit. SirSanX: Returning with the Potassius Peels Outfit.

Each bundle includes the creator’s hand-picked gliders, pickaxes, emotes, back blings, LEGO Variants, and wraps to complete your look. Don’t miss your chance to celebrate Lantern Fest 2025 with these limited-time experiences and cosmetics!