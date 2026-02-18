Fortnite Lantern Fest 2026: Start Date, Free Skin, and More

Fortnite Lantern Fest is back, and it’s bigger than ever. The 2026 edition kicks off on February 19th, as part of Chapter 7 Season 1, and Epic Games is bringing lots of new stuff with it. From a fresh Reload map to a free skin, here is everything you need to know before Fortnite Lantern Fest 2026 goes live.

When Does Lantern Fest 2026 Start and End?

This event starts on February 19th, 2026, and is part of the ongoing Love and Legends roadmap. Lantern Fest is Fortnite’s yearly celebration tied to Ramadan, following the lunar calendar each year. Epic hasn’t confirmed an exact end date, but based on past years, you can expect the event and its Item Shop cosmetics to stay until early March 2026.

What’s New in Fortnite Lantern Fest 2026?

This year’s Lantern Fest is giving Reload mode to take the center stage. Epic is adding a brand-new Lantern Fest-themed map to the Reload rotation. On top of that, the mode is enabling 8-player teams for the first time, which is going to make matches way more chaotic.

If you have never tried Reload, it’s basically a quicker version of the main battle royale, where you keep on respawning as long as your teammates are alive. There is also a chance Epic brings back the Lantern Fest Tour Creative map, a fan-favorite from past events, where you can explore a themed environment outside of the main game modes.

Fortnite Lantern Fest 2026 Skins and Cosmetics

Epic always keeps the Item Shop lineup a secret, but past Lantern Fests give us a good idea of what’s coming. You can almost certainly expect the return of two fan-favorite skins, Anwar and Noorah. These outfits have become the face of Lantern Fest in Fortnite, and the designs are inspired by Ramadan celebrations. If you missed them before, this is your chance.

Moreover, Epic has already teased a brand-new Lantern Fest skin for 2026, and there’s a solid chance this outfit could be completely free. How to get it? Usually, you can obtain it from completing event challenges or winning the Lantern Fest Cup.

Even if you’re not a competitive player, Epic usually ties free cosmetics like back blings, sprays, loading screens, and emotes to simpler event challenges that anyone can complete. Keep an eye on the in-game challenge tab once the event goes live on February 19th, 2026.