Fortnite Lara Croft Skin Release Date, Prices, and Bundle Details

Fortnite is giving us back the iconic Tomb Raider protagonists with a brand new look. Unlike her previous Battle Pass appearance in Chapter 2 Season 6, this new Lara Croft skin will be available for purchase in the Item Shop, so everyone has the chance to get it. Here is everything you need to know about Fortnite Lara Croft skin, including its release date, prices, and bundle details.
Table of Contents
Fortnite Lara Croft Skin Release Date and Availability
According to multiple reliable leakers, like ShiinaBR and SpushFNBR, the new Lara Croft skin will be released on March 14th, 2025, when the Fortnite Item Shop refreshes at 8 PM Eastern Time. This time around, the skin will be based on Lara’s appearance in Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, featuring her in a black top with camouflage pants.
Lara Croft Skin Prices and Bundle Details
Getting your hands on the new Lara Croft skin is pretty straightforward. You’ll be able to purchase it directly from the Item Shop once it drops. Unlike her previous version that was locked behind Battle Pass progression, this skin will be available to anyone willing to spend the V-Bucks.
Based on the leaks, here’s a breakdown of all the items in the Lara Croft skin bundle and their individual cosmetic costs:
|Cosmetic Item
|Price
|Lara Croft Skin
|1,500 V-Bucks
|Tomb Raider RuckSack Back Bling
|300 V-Bucks
|Chirugai (Pickaxe)
|800 V-Bucks
|Croft Legacy Wrap
|500 V-Bucks
|Atlantis Scion Emote
|400 V-Bucks
Purchasing the full bundle at 2,200 V-Bucks offers significant savings compared to buying each item separately, which would cost you 3,500 V-Bucks in total.
Jeep Wrangler Rubicon × Tomb Raider Vehicle
One of the most exciting things about this collaboration is the Jeep Wrangler Rubicon × Tomb Raider vehicle. This special vehicle will be:
- Available separately for 2,200 V-Bucks.
- Equipable as an SUV in Fortnite Battle Royale.
- Also coming to Rocket League as part of Season 18.
- Usable in both Battle Royale and Rocket Racing modes.
- The Back Tire of the Jeep will work as the boost.
This marks another significant crossover between Fortnite and Rocket League, both owned by Epic Games.
How Lara Croft Skin Fits Into Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series
Lara Croft’s return to Fortnite is important because her original skin was only available in the Chapter 2 Season 6 Battle Pass. Since Epic Games made Battle Pass items exclusive, those original styles can’t be unlocked anymore. This new release gives everyone the chance to play as the legendary archaeologist, regardless of whether they were active during the original Tomb Raider collaboration in 2021.
Lara Croft is part of Fortnite’s Gaming Legends Series, joining other iconic video game characters like:
- Master Chief from Halo.
- Kratos from God of War.
- Johnny Silverhand from Cyberpunk 2077.
- Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat.
If you missed the original Lara Croft skin or want this new version, now’s your chance. Inspired by Angel of Darkness, this design gives Lara a fresh look, and the full set of cosmetics lets you embrace the Tomb Raider theme in Fortnite. While reliable leakers have shared this info, Epic Games’ official details may differ slightly. Check the Item Shop on March 14th to get the Lara Croft bundle!