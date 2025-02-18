Fortnite Lawless Cinematic Trailer Shows Season 6 Chapter 2 Explosive Heists

Get ready for a major shift in your favorite Battle Royale! The latest Fortnite Lawless cinematic trailer for Chapter 6 Season 2 shows the game taking an exciting turn toward chaos and intense heists. Let’s see what this action-packed preview tells us about what’s coming up next.

Fortnite Lawless Cinematic Trailer Doubles as RUNAMOK Music Video

Epic Games successfully took an innovative approach to their latest cinematic trailer. The Lawless trailer actually doubles as an official music video for “RUNAMOK” by the Tasty Bois featuring Backchat. This isn’t just background music, the hip-hop track actually drives the action and story in the video.

We can see Big Dill, the game’s new pickle character, takes center stage alongside his fellow Tasty Bois crew members, rapping hard-hitting verses as chaos unfolds in Crime City. You can watch the video below:

From Japanese Samurai to Street Crime

The new season shifts away from the calm, Japanese-inspired themes of Season 1 to a bustling metropolis called Crime City. The city’s streets are packed with neon lights, getaway vans, and endless chances for chaos. The action in Crime City focuses on big heists and wild escapes. It shows a train robbery, dynamite llamas, and other tools perfect for pulling off a heist.

In the trailer, you can also see Fortnite introducing an unusual cast of characters that perfectly blend the game’s quirky style with classic crime drama vibes. You’ll spot Midas who’s traded his golden touch for a punk rock look, joined by Big Dill, a pink-haired girl with a traffic cone as a hat, a silver-haired girl wielding a bomb, and even Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless Release Date

Mark your calendars for February 21st, 2025, when Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 goes live. Some fans have compared the new season to GTA but of course, Epic Games has put its own Fortnite spin on it. They perfectly mix serious heist action with the game’s playful style. With Las Vegas-inspired spots, new weapons, and a crew of criminals, Lawless will definitely be a season full of chaotic fun.