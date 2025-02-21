Fortnite Lawless: New POIs, Weapons, Heists, and Battle Pass Feature

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless brings crime and chaos to the Battle Royale island. Players can rob banks, hijack armored trucks, and pull off train heists in this heist-themed experience. With Midas making a comeback and other new characters joining in, it seems like Fortnite players are in for a thrilling ride until May 2nd, 2025. Are you excited about the new gameplay elements and characters in this season? Let us break them down for you.

Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 New POIs and Crime Hotspots

The Island has been completely revamped with several criminal-themed locations. Check them all out before you land on these crime hotspots:

Location Description Crime City The main hub of illegal activities and home to the Hostile Hotel, Wise Guys Bookstore, and The Launder Mat. Outlaw Oasis A luxurious spa and resort where players can lay low after a successful heist. Lonewolf Lair Fletcher Kane’s heavily secured base, where players can fight to take him down. Shiny Shafts Kane’s mining operation serves as the source of his wealth and a key raid location. You can rob the gold bars here.

Heist Mechanics and Gold Rush System

The season introduces an innovative Gold Rush mechanic. Swimming in gold-infused water or mining Gold Veins will trigger the Gold Rush effect, increasing your movement speed, pickaxe swing speed, and structure damage. The economy has also been shaken up with the introduction of Dill Bits, a new in-match currency created by the aspiring rapper Big Dill.

Black Markets and Boons

Three Black Markets are scattered across the map, offering Mythic and Legendary items along with powerful Boons. The five available Boons include:

Boon Name Effect Vulture Boon Reveals eliminated enemy locations. Gold Rush Boon Triggers the Gold Rush effect when opening chests. Adrenaline Rush Boon Grants the Slap effect during parkour moves. Gold Ammo Boon Provides ammo when collecting Bars. Greed Boon Increases Bar drops from eliminations and containers.

Epic Games has introduced an impressive arsenal of new weapons and tools, each designed to support different playstyles and heist strategies in the upcoming season:

Heist Tools

When it comes to cracking Fletcher Kane’s heavily fortified vaults, you’ll need specialized equipment. Fortnite Lawless season introduces several new tools for pulling off the perfect heist:

Thermite for cracking vaults.

for cracking vaults. Plasma Burst Laser for quick vault-breaking.

for quick vault-breaking. The upcoming Rocket Drill (arriving in v34.10).

Combat Arsenal

New weapons to provide options for both close-quarters combat and long-range fights:

Collateral Damage Assault Rifle.

Falcon Eye Sniper.

Outlaw Shotgun.

Pump & Dump dual-wield combo (coming in v34.10).

The Kneecapper melee weapon.

Utility Items

Grab and equip these items if you want to stay alive during heists:

Port-A-Cover for protection.

for protection. Pulse Scanner for enemy detection.

for enemy detection. Med-Mist Grenade for healing.

for healing. Gold Splash for healing and Gold Rush effects.

for healing and Gold Rush effects. Sub-Zero’s Kombat Kit to help you ice-slide into enemies and give them frosty fists.

Lawless Battle Pass and Special Characters

The Lawless Battle Pass costs 1,000 V-Bucks and includes seven unique outfits:

Cassidy Quinn (instant unlock)

Joss

Fletcher Kane

Valentina

Big Dill

Keisha Cross

Sub-Zero (MK3)

The Outlaw Midas outfit will be available through Battle Pass Quests in March.

Fletcher Kane: The New Boss

As the Island’s mob boss, Fletcher Kane appears during heists to defend his territory. Defeating him rewards you with two powerful items:

The Mythic Fletcher Kane’s Double Down Pistol.

The Unstoppable Medallion (increases sprint speed and enables enemy bashing).

Additionally, Shogun X still roams the Island, dropping the Super Shield Medallion upon defeat, which creates a Shield Bubble Jr. when using healing items.

Also Read:

Fortnite x Cowboy Bebop Crossover

Starting March 1st, 2025, players can participate in COWBOY BEBOP Quests to unlock special rewards, including the COWBOY BEBOP Wrap and BEBOP Legends Loading Screen. The Spike Spiegel and Faye Valentine outfits will be available in the Item Shop from February 28th, 2025.

So that’s all you need to know about Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2 Lawless, including the new POIs, weapons, heists gameplay, and the Battle Pass feature. If you are going to jump into Fortnite this season, try to get your first Victory Royale, because then you will be able to unlock The Vaultbrella Glider. See you in the Battle Royale and be ready to DILL with it!