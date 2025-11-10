Fortnite Leaks Suggest These Two Boons Are Coming to Chapter

Boons are sticking around for Fortnite Chapter 7, according to new leaks from data miners. References found in the game files show two brand new boons coming soon, plus a new system for NPCs to sell boons directly to players. This confirms that the boon mechanic introduced earlier isn’t going anywhere and will actually be expanded in the next chapter.

What Are Boons in Fortnite

Boons are special power-ups that give your character temporary abilities. They work differently from regular items because they provide passive effects rather than being weapons or consumables you actively use. Current boons in Fortnite include abilities like increased movement speed, faster reload, etc.

Two New Boons Leaked for Fortnite Chapter 7

BOONS STAYING FOR CHAPTER 7 💡⁉



A huge bunch of references were added for Boons that we haven't seen before!



2 New boons being;

– Feather Falling

– "Fire Jump"

(seems like they are related)



Data miner Blortzen discovered references to two new boons hidden in Fortnite’s game files: Feather Falling and “Fire Jump.”

Feather Falling Boon : Feather Falling appears to reduce fall damage or potentially eliminate it completely. The name comes from the classic gaming term for abilities that let you fall from great heights safely. This boon would be extremely useful for players who like to build high or drop from mountains and tall structures. Currently, fall damage can catch players off guard and leave them vulnerable, so negating that risk changes how aggressively you can play.

: or potentially eliminate it completely. The name comes from the classic gaming term for abilities that let you fall from great heights safely. This boon would be extremely useful for players who like to build high or drop from mountains and tall structures. Currently, fall damage can catch players off guard and leave them vulnerable, so negating that risk changes how aggressively you can play. Fire Jump Boon: Fire Jump seems to be related to Feather Falling, based on how the leaks describe them. The exact mechanics aren’t clear yet, but the name suggests it might launch you into the air with some kind of fire-based jump ability.

NPCs Will Sell Boons in Fortnite Chapter 7

The biggest change coming is a new system for NPCs to sell boons to players. Currently, boons are found through other methods, such as chests and defeating bosses, but Chapter 7 will let you buy them directly from NPC characters on the map. This makes boons more accessible since you’ll know exactly where to go to get specific abilities. Instead of hoping to randomly find the boon you want, you can visit certain NPCs and purchase the one that fits your strategy.

Gold Bars will probably be the currency used to buy boons from NPCs, since that’s how most NPC transactions work in Fortnite. This gives you another reason to collect gold during matches beyond just buying weapons and services.

Epic Games clearly sees boons as a successful mechanic worth expanding rather than removing. New chapters often remove features that didn’t work out, but boons are getting more content instead. The addition of new boons and a whole purchase system shows Epic is committed to making this a core part of Fortnite’s gameplay.