Fortnite Leak: Major Horror Studio Collab Hints at Spooky Update

October is coming soon, and that means spooky season is going to be here soon! Are you ready for something creepy on the Battle Royale island? The latest Fortnite horror studio collab leak reveals that Supermassive Games is working with Epic Games for the upcoming Fortnitemares event. If you love horror games like Until Dawn and The Quarry, you’re going to want to hear about this!

Which is the Major Horror Studio Behind the Fortnite Leak?

The leak shows that Fortnite and Supermassive Games are working together on a development build right now. This means they’re actively creating something new for players. The collaboration should drop within the next one to two months, which lines up perfectly with Fortnitemares 2025.

Fortnite X Supermassive Games Studio?? 🔥👀



Fortnite is working on a dev build with the studio behind HUGE titles like Until Dawn, The Quarry, and more.



Expect a collab with one of their games within the next 1-2 months. Possibly for Fortnitemares.



(Via me & @BeastFNCreative) pic.twitter.com/fPNZkUHHgF — Egyptian Fortnite Leaker (@Egyptian_Leaker) September 2, 2025

Supermassive Games is famous for making interactive horror games where your choices matter. Their biggest hits include Until Dawn, The Quarry, The Dark Pictures Anthology, and House of Ashes. These games are all about making tough decisions while scary things happen around you.

What Could We See in the Spooky Collaboration?

Fortnitemares is Fortnite’s annual Halloween event, and it’s always been about spooky content. Adding Supermassive Games’ horror expertise could make this year’s event the scariest one yet. You might see characters from Until Dawn running around the island, or maybe even get to play through horror scenarios similar to The Quarry.

Based on Supermassive’s games, here’s what you might expect:

The collaboration could bring character skins from popular Supermassive titles.

We might also see special game modes that focus on survival and making choices under pressure.

Horror-themed POIs could appear on the map, too. Think creepy cabins, dark forests, or abandoned buildings that look like they’re straight out of a Supermassive game.

When Will the Horror Collaboration Drop?

Since the teams are working on a dev build now, expect official announcements soon. Fortnitemares usually starts in mid to late October, so we should hear something within the next few weeks. This collaboration shows how Fortnite keeps finding new ways to surprise players. Mixing battle royale action with Supermassive’s horror storytelling could create something totally unique! What do you think?