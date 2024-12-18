Fortnite Leak: Mariah Carey Defrosts on Map for Winterfest 2024

If you’ve been dropping into Fortnite recently, you might’ve noticed something unusual on the map. There’s a new giant block of ice on the map. According to leaks, Mariah Carey is frozen inside. It’s not just some random winter prop though, it’s tied to the Fortnite Winterfest 2024 event and one of the internet’s favorite seasonal jokes.

Where to Find Frozen Mariah Carey NPC in Fortnite

The ice block containing Mariah Carey is in the center of the map, just south of Brutal Boxcars. While you can visit the location now, you won’t be able to interact with the frozen singer just yet, she’s still in her frozen state. We tried everything from pickaxes to shotguns, but nothing was happening with the ice block. However, when you get closer to the ice you can hear someone humming a song.

Here’s the full plan according to trusted Fortnite leaker SpushFNBR. Mariah will stay frozen in ice for three days, and during this time, the ice block will slowly melt. On December 20th, when Winterfest 2024 starts, she’ll finally break free from the ice.

After that, you can find her on the map as an NPC. When you talk to her, you’ll get a free emote based on “All I Want for Christmas Is You.” If you want to play as Mariah herself, you can grab her skin from the Item Shop. The best part? Once she’s thawed out, she’ll stick around as an NPC giving out gifts to players throughout the event.

The Mariah Carey Defrosting Meme Explained

If you’re wondering what’s up with the icy block, it’s actually a clever reference to a popular internet meme. Throughout the year, people joke that Mariah Carey stays frozen or “hibernating” until the holidays roll around. Then, as soon as November comes and her famous hit “All I Want for Christmas Is You” starts playing everywhere, fans say she “defrosts” to take over the holiday season. Fortnite totally ran with the joke and brilliantly brought this meme to life in the game, which is pretty awesome.

Winterfest 2024 Connection

This special Mariah Carey event is part of the larger Winterfest 2024 celebration, running from December 20th, 2024, to January 7th, 2025. The festival brings holiday-themed rewards, decorations, and special challenges to the game. Other celebrities joining the festive lineup include holiday-themed skins for Snoop Dogg and Shaquille O’Neal.

This collaboration stands out because it combines several elements that players love. Mariah Carey’s iconic holiday song is at the center of it all. It plays on the funny meme about Mariah “defrosting” for the holidays, making it relatable and fun. Plus, it shows how Fortnite is great at creating cool in-game events that keep things interesting. Keep an eye on that ice block because the holiday celebration is about to begin.