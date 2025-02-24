Fortnite Leak: New System Lets You Buy Reboot Cards With Gold

Squad matches in Fortnite are about to get a major overhaul with Epic Games’ upcoming feature that lets you buy reboot cards using in-game gold. This game-changing addition will revolutionize how you handle teammate revivals and potentially extend your Battle Royale matches to new lengths.

What Is the New Gold System for Reboot Cards?

The current revival system in Fortnite requires you to physically collect your fallen teammate’s reboot card from their elimination location and card it to a Reboot Van. This often puts you in dangerous situations, especially when enemy players stand near these cards or reboot vans hoping for easy eliminations. The new system aims to eliminate these risks by introducing a gold-based purchase option.

According to recent leaks by Loolo_WRLD on X, the feature has already appeared in competitive matches by mistake, revealing that reboot cards will cost only 74 gold bars to buy. This surprisingly low cost has started a significant discussion in the Fortnite community, with many players suggesting the price should be much higher.

Community Reactions and Price Debates

The revealed 74 gold bar price point has made players go into debates. Many community members believe this cost is far too low for such a powerful feature. Some suggest the price should be around 800 – 1,000 gold bars for a full reboot, arguing that bringing back a teammate should require a significant investment, which I agree. 74 gold bars are far too cheap for such a reboot system.

A full reboot should be about 1,000 to like 800 gold. It should be a heavy price to reboot a full teammate — Chipperviews (@chipperviews) February 24, 2025

Others propose alternative methods, such as placing the purchase option in vending machines instead of directly at the Reboot Van. Most players are concerned that this new system might remove the game’s exciting unpredictability, while others worry that such a low cost does not align with the current gold-season theme.

How Fortnite’s New Gold Reboot Card System Will Transform Squad Gameplay

This new mechanic could dramatically change how squad matches play out though. With an easier revival system, you can expect:

Longer and more intense matches as more players get second chances.

Reduced risk during the revival process.

More strategic use of gold resources.

Better chances of keeping your full squad in the game.

Less camping around elimination spots.

The feature is reportedly “coming soon,” coinciding with Fortnite Chapter 6 Season 2’s Lawless theme. This season has already added Midas and Sub-Zero from Mortal Kombat to the Battle Pass. Since players have raised concerns about the price, Epic Games might change the cost before release too.

While this feature will make revivals safer, you’ll still need to reach a Reboot Van to complete the process. Plan your gold management carefully and coordinate with your squad members to make the most of this upcoming feature!