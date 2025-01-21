Fortnite Leak Reveals King of the Hill Coming to Battle Royale

Just when I thought Fortnite had shown us every possible collaboration imaginable, a recent leak surfaced that turned heads across the gaming community. According to reliable sources, Hank Hill from King of the Hill will be coming to Battle Royale soon. For those familiar with both the game and animated show, this collaboration might seem surreal, but it’s exactly the kind of wild crossover Epic Games would pull off. I mean, remember Skibidi Toilet? This news adds another fascinating chapter to Fortnite’s history of boundary-pushing collaborations.

What We Know So Far About Fortnite King of the Hill Collaboration

According to reliable Fortnite leakers like ShiinaBR and FNBRintel, players will soon have the chance to drop onto the island as the propane salesman himself. The timing of this collaboration seems strategic, as it is almost the same time as King of the Hill’s revival coming to Hulu in 2025.

FORTNITE X KING OF THE HILL – COMING SOON 🔥



(Leaked by @FNBRintel) pic.twitter.com/mRSfIDTPE4 — Shiina (@ShiinaBR) January 20, 2025

This announcement has definitely got everyone talking. Players are already speculating about what kind of in-game items and emotes we might see. Fans of King of the Hill are hoping for themed accessories that nod to some of the animated sitcom’s most iconic moments, including:

A “Pocket Sand” emote.

Propane tank-related accessories.

“That’s My Purse” emote.

Bobby’s purse as a pickaxe.

Context of the Collaboration and What to Expect

This crossover follows Fortnite’s recent pattern of incorporating adult animation characters into its universe. The game recently featured Peter Griffin and The Giant Chicken from Family Guy in Chapter 5 Season 1, proving that these unexpected collaborations can be successful. Currently, the game is enjoying success with its Godzilla collaboration and Hatsune Miku partnership in the Fortnite Festival.

While specific details about the collaboration’s release date haven’t been revealed yet, Hank Hill from King of the Hill might appear in Fortnite during Chapter 6 Season 2. Some players think he could be featured in the battle pass, similar to how Peter Griffin was introduced to the game.

If you have never watched King of the Hill before, let me fill you in. It’s an animated show about a Texas dad who’s passionate about three things: his family, his lawn, and selling propane. That’s Hank Hill for you. The show ran for 13 seasons from 1997 to 2009, following the everyday adventures of the Hill family in the fictional town of Arlen.

I really appreciate Epic Games’ willingness to think outside the box with their character choices. It might seem ridiculous, but that’s exactly what makes it so perfect. If Peter Griffin from Family Guy can do it, why not the man who sells propane and propane accessories? Ensure to check Fortnite’s official channels for confirmation and release dates for future collabs or just follow us.