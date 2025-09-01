Fortnite Leak – New Mechanic Is the Biggest Movement Update This Year

Fortnite players might soon get their hands on a brand new movement mechanic that lets them move around the map while shooting enemies. According to recent leaks, a swinging feature could arrive in Chapter 7, and it looks pretty different from anything we’ve seen before in the game. You’ll be able to grab onto ropes, build up speed, and fire your weapons at the same time. Fortnite’s swinging mechanic is basically combining movement and combat in a way that could totally change battles on the island.

What’s This Fortnite Swinging Mechanic Leak All About?

Recent leaks suggest that swinging is coming to Fortnite, possibly in Chapter 7. These rumors have been around for almost a year now. But the latest game files show more proof, so it looks like this might actually happen.

The interesting part is how this swinging mechanic will work. Unlike items you’ve used before, like Spider-Man’s Web Shooters or the Grapple Glove, this new system won’t take up a slot in your inventory – which is pretty awesome.

How Will Swinging Mechanics Work in Fortnite

Based on what we know from the leaks, swinging will be tied to your position on the map and what weapon you’re holding. You’ll grab onto ropes or chandeliers that are already there to speed up and move around fast.

UPDATE ON SWINGING FEATURE 🏃‍♂️ 💨



The previously leaked "swinging" mechanic might finally be releasing soon, most specifically in chapter 7, as new files indicate it.#Fortntie pic.twitter.com/hlHTHrxVwh — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) August 31, 2025

Plus, you can shoot while you swing. How cool is that? Back then, the web shooters and grapple glove made you put your weapon away. With this new mechanic, you can swing around and fire shots at enemies at the same time. Think of it like using the ziplines, but you can move around way more. You could swing around someone’s building, while shooting at them, or move across the map fast while staying ready to fight.

Movement mechanics in Fortnite always create new strategies, and swinging might be no different. Right now, the best players use sliding, vaulting, and building to move around efficiently. Adding swinging to the mix could create entirely new ways to approach fights.

For example, you might be able to swing up to high ground that would normally require a lot of building materials. Or you could use it to escape sticky situations by swinging away while shooting back at your attackers. Competitive players and content creators will probably find creative ways to combine swinging with existing movement techniques.

That’s all about the upcoming Fortnite swinging mechanic. Remember, these are still just leaks and rumors. Game companies test stuff all the time that never makes it to the real game. Epic Games hasn’t said anything official about swinging, so it could get delayed, changed, or even cancelled. However, the leaks have been around for almost a year, which means Epic has been thinking about this for a while. But it also means they’re taking time to get it right, which is probably good!