Fortnite Festival Leaks Suggest Gorillaz Might Be Coming Soon

Fortnite is getting ready to add another big music act to its Festival mode. This time, it’s Gorillaz, the virtual band that’s been around for over 20 years. Data miners found this information in the game files after Epic Games accidentally uploaded some details too early. Here is everything you need to know about Gorillaz in Fortnite Festival Season 10.

When is Gorillaz Coming to Fortnite Festival?

The new Fortnite Festival season starts on August 26th, 2025. This will be Season 10 of Festival mode. Like other seasons, it should go live around 9 AM ET after the game gets its update. However, this season might be shorter than usual. Instead of lasting 2-3 months like other Festival seasons, this one could end on October 14th. So that’s only about 1.5 months, which is pretty short.

We are not sure why, but it could be because Epic Games has other big plans coming up, or maybe they’re just testing different season lengths.

Which Gorillaz Members Are Coming?

The band has four main members, but they won’t all be available in the same way. According to the leaks, Murdoc and Russel‘s skins will be part of the Music Pass. This means you can unlock them by playing the game and earning XP. You don’t need to spend extra money if you buy the pass itself.

GORILLAZ x FORTNITE INFO — AUGUST 26



2D & Noodle are most likely Item Shop

Murdoc & Russel are Festival Pass (Official Look)

But 2D and Noodle will be sold separately in the Item Shop. This means you will need to spend V-Bucks to get them. This split approach isn’t new, though. Epic Games has done this before with other music collaborations, too.

What Gorillaz Songs Might Be Included in Fortnite Festival?

For now, the leaks haven’t told us yet which Gorillaz songs will be in the game. But the band has plenty of hits to choose from. Songs like “Feel Good Inc.,” “Clint Eastwood,” and “Rhinestone Eyes” would work great in Festival mode.

Gorillaz has been making music since 2001, so they have a massive catalog. They’ve released several albums and lots of singles. There’s definitely enough material for a full Festival season. The songs will probably include both their older hits and some newer tracks. Epic Games usually tries to include a mix when they feature an artist.

We’ll know more details when Epic Games makes the official announcement. Until then, fans can start saving up V-Bucks if they want to get all four band member skins.