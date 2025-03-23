Fortnite Leaks: PJ Skin Remix Coming Soon

Fortnite’s competitive scene is heating up with leaks hinting that the next FNCS 2025 skin will be a new version of the popular PJ outfit. Here’s what this could mean for collectors and competitive players, along with everything we know so far about the Fortnite PJ skin remix.

What Is the FNCS PJ Skin?

According to reliable Fortnite leakers Loolo_WRLD and BeastFNCreative on X, Epic Games is developing a special tournament-themed version of the recently released PJ skin. For those new to Fortnite, PJ is a vibrant character released on February 25th, 2025, during Chapter 6 Season 2. The original PJ skin features:

A bold green sweater design.

Glowing headphones.

Music-themed aesthetics.

Reactive elements that respond to gameplay.

How Will the FNCS Version Be Different?

While we don’t have official images yet, if Epic follows their usual pattern for FNCS skins, you can expect a completely new color scheme for the skin. It will likely feature the FNCS tournament colors. The official FNCS logo might also be incorporated into the design.

NEW FNCS SKIN! 👀🔥



I can confirm that the next FNCS skin is a new design of PJ!



(confirmed with the help of @BeastFNCreative) #Fortnite pic.twitter.com/ezlaGQlHiD — Loolo | Fortnite Leaks (@Loolo_WRLD) March 22, 2025

Additionally, there could also be tournament-themed design elements and the same reactive features as the original, but with competitive-themed effects.

Also Read:

What’s Included in the Fortnite FNCS PJ Skin Remix Bundle?

The complete FNCS 2025 PJ Skin Bundle will likely include:

FNCS PJ Skin Remix FNCS PJ Skin Remix LEGO Variant FNCS Star Woofer Back Bling FNCS Tape Decker Pickaxe

How to Get the FNCS PJ Skin in Fortnite

Based on previous FNCS skin releases, you’ll have two ways to add this exclusive outfit to your locker:

Free Method – Participate in an upcoming FNCS Community Cup tournament. Even if you’re not a pro player, these cups typically offer the skin as a participation reward for accumulating enough points.

– Participate in an upcoming FNCS Community Cup tournament. Even if you’re not a pro player, these cups typically offer the skin as a participation reward for accumulating enough points. Item Shop Purchase – If competitive play isn’t your thing, the bundle will likely appear in the Fortnite Item Shop for a limited time. Previous FNCS bundles have been priced between 1,800 to 2,200 V-Bucks.

FNCS skins are among the most coveted in the competitive community. They serve as status symbols and allow you to show support for Fortnite esports. The remix approach gives popular characters fresh appeal while maintaining their core identity. Remember, while these leaks come from trusted sources, Epic Games hasn’t made an official announcement yet. Keep an eye on their social channels for confirmation about the release date and exact details of this exciting new cosmetic bundle.