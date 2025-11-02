Fortnite Leaks Suggest SpongeBob SquarePants Collab is Coming Soon

SpongeBob SquarePants is heading to Fortnite soon, according to several trusted leakers in the community. The popular Nickelodeon cartoon show may join Epic Games’ battle royale as early as Season 7, which starts on November 29, 2025. This news comes right after Fortnite launched its Simpsons mini-season yesterday, which completely changed the island into Springfield with cartoon-style graphics.

What Leakers Are Saying About SpongeBob in Fortnite

SPONGEBOB X FORTNITE IS COMING REALLY SOON!



The confirmed cosmetics from now is a wheel, there will probably be more!#Fortnite | Thanks to @YvetalLeaks for letting me know! pic.twitter.com/CmbJNxJbkc — SpushFNBR (@SpushFNBR) November 1, 2025

The rumors started when well-known Fortnite leaker HYPEX posted that a SpongeBob SquarePants crossover was “coming soon” but didn’t share any details about what it would include. Other popular insiders like SamLeakss confirmed the same information, saying the SpongeBob content would arrive with Season 7.

The strongest proof came from leaker SpushFNBR, who posted an image showing what looks like a squashed Plankton character. There aren’t many details yet about what players will actually get from the SpongeBob crossover. Most Fortnite collaborations include character skins you can wear, accessories like back bling, tools for harvesting materials, gliders, and sometimes music or loading screens.

Fortnite has worked with Nickelodeon shows before, so this wouldn’t be the first time. SpongeBob stuff already exists in Fortnite’s creative mode where players made their own mini-games based on Bikini Bottom. But this upcoming collaboration looks like it will be official content made by Epic Games, not just community creations.

How to Get SpongeBob Items in Fortnite

While official details haven’t been announced yet, here’s what you can expect based on how previous Fortnite collaborations work.

When Season 7 launches on November 29, 2025 , check the Item Shop in Fortnite. Most collaboration items appear in the shop where you can buy them using V-Bucks, the game’s premium currency. Skins usually cost between 1,200 to 2,000 V-Bucks depending on their rarity and included accessories.

If SpongeBob skins are part of a Battle Pass, you'll need to purchase the Season 7 Battle Pass for 950 V-Bucks. Then play matches and complete challenges to earn Battle Pass levels that unlock the SpongeBob items. This is typically the cheapest way to get multiple collaboration items if they're included in the pass.

If you miss the initial release, don’t worry too much. Popular collaboration items usually return to the Item Shop several times after their first appearance, though timing varies. Some items come back monthly while others might not return for several months.